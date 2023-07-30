Home » Investing Articles » Should investors now buy RC365 shares on the dip?

Should investors now buy RC365 shares on the dip?

The RC365 share price has remained volatile following the stunning gains of recent weeks. Can it bounce higher again?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The wild ride isn’t over yet for the RC365 Holding (LSE:RCGH) share price. Having rocketed from 25p in mid-June to a closing high of 165p barely a month later, the tech stock is falling again. It was last at 119p per share.

Heavy selling can be common when a share price takes off in a short place of time. It gives an opportunity for those who got in early to book monster profits. Unfortunately those who bought in at the top can stand to lose big money.

So is the party over for RC365 Holding and its share price? Or will the company rush to new record highs before too long?

An exciting tech share

To quickly recap, RC365 is a holding company for Regal Crown Technology Limited. It has two significant attractions to investors: a focus on fast-growing emerging markets, and an opportunity to grow profits rapidly as the world becomes increasingly digitalised.

RC365’s operations are focused on Hong Kong and China, though the company is looking to expand its footprint into Europe. Its core function is to supply payment gateway services that allow online retailers to trade.

With e-commerce poised for further expansion (and especially in Asia) the growth potential here is massive. However, investor excitement over its opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) is what has turbocharged the share price in recent weeks.

The next big AI stock?

In June, RC365 signed a non-binding agreement with Hatcher Group to collaborate on AI technology. Investors were seemingly blown over by the former penny stock’s vow to harness the full potential of the AI initiative by allowing implementation of automated workflow in its proprietary applications, as well as integration of new features, including blockchain technology and virtual banking facilities.

That dynamic mission statement wasn’t all that ignited the market’s imagination, though. A bullish article/advertisement claiming that investing in the small cap “could be like buying into Apple, Google or Microsoft decades ago” also drummed up excitement.

The article also predicted RC365 could deliver huge returns like Nvidia, another US tech giant whose share price has jumped 227% in 2023 on the back of the AI craze.

The verdict

That’s quite the claim, I’m sure you’d agree. But I’m not going to pour cold water on it. After all, few would have predicted the rise of Amazon when it traded in penny stock territory a couple of decades ago.

But at the same time I don’t plan to buy RC365 shares for my portfolio today. There is still a lot of froth around the stock following that ultra-bullish article. And for every tech stock that becomes a roaring success there are many more than fall by the wayside, leaving investors nursing big holes in their pockets.

For me there are far better ways to try and capitalise on the AI revolution. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta, for instance, have made solid early inroads into the sector. And they have the financial clout and the tech know-how to succeed in what should be an ultra-competitive market.

RC365 has a long, long way to go to reach the heights of those tech giants. At the moment I can’t see a strong-enough reason to buy the share, and especially given how volatile its share price is. I think investors would be better off buying other growth stocks today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Could buying RC365 shares today be like buying Amazon in 1997?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks back at the Amazon of the late 90s and considers whether RC365 shares today could offer a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why are my Barclays shares having a rotten year?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a strong start to 2023, Barclays shares have been in a downturn since March. Yet the bank is boosting…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20k ISA in these 3 top FTSE 100 stocks for a £1,714 income in year one

| Harvey Jones

Right now I can see loads of FTSE 100 stocks offering high-yield income while trading at bargain valuations. I like…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Up 43% in a week! But what would I have if I’d bought Ocado shares 3 years ago?

| Harvey Jones

Investing delivers highs and lows, as anybody who holds Ocado shares can testify. The FTSE 100 stock is on a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! The FTSE 100 share I snapped up this week

| Christopher Ruane

With a well-known brand and double-digit dividend yield, this FTSE 100 share has found a place in our writer's portfolio.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to go from zero to £100K in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

With a long-term perspective and the right approach, this writer thinks he could build his Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

This avoidable mistake cost Warren Buffett billions!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a costly mistake in the career of legendary investor Warren Buffett and draws some lessons for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

5 passive income ideas I’m already using

| Christopher Ruane

These five passive income ideas are already helping this writer earn money regularly without having to work for it. Here…

Read more »