The 5 best FTSE dividend stocks to buy in August?

We have results from a number of UK dividend stocks coming our way in August, some with forecast dividend yields of 9% and more.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Do you look at dividend stocks and wonder why the yield is so high? Often it’s down to share price falling, and that can give us a nice chance to buy in cheap.

And, often, a new set of results can give a stock a fresh boost. Here, I look at five that are set to bring us H1 results in August, all with big dividend yields.

Stock H1

results Recent

price 1-year

change 5-year

change Forecast

P/E Forecast

Dividend Taylor Wimpey 02 Aug 115p -9% -34% 13 9.0% Glencore 08 Aug 479p +13% +47% 9.6 8.0% abrdn 08 Aug 234p +45% -33% 16 6.6% Capital & Regional 10 Aug 57p -2% -88% n/a 9.2% Aviva 16 Aug 403p +3% -37% 7.6 8.0% (Sources: Yahoo! Finance, MarketScreener)

Penny share

I can’t look at all these in detail, and each one has its own risks. Every investor should check them out and only buy when their happy.

But there’s one here that doesn’t fit the usual bill. Capital & Regional is a real estate investment firm. It owns shopping centres, retail parks and things like that.

So it’s maybe no shock that the share price has had a bad five years.

But now, with a market-cap of £99m and a share price of 57p, it can be classed as a UK penny share. Who says mega-cap shares are for income, and penny shares only for growth?

Favourite sectors

Two of my current favourite sectors are in here… finance and housebuilders.

I own some Aviva stock, and it’s not done much since I bought. But I’m happy if it can keep up dividends that are close to this year’s forecast 8% yield.

Thanks to high mortgage rates, property is under the cosh and house prices have fallen. So it’s a bad time to buy shares in a firm like Taylor Wimpey, right?

No, dead wrong, I say. I don’t care much about short-term risk, and I want to buy these cash cows when they’re cheap.

Fund managers

Investment firms like abrdn are down now too, and I think they look cheap. The share price is weak over five years, but it’s picked up quite well since September 2022. The next few years look like they should be good too.

I’m not sure if it’s the investment stock I’d buy, but it makes it on my list of those to dig into some more.

The fifth stock here, Glencore, is in a cyclical sector. But being a commodities trader too, rather than just a straight miner, I think should make it a bit more stable.

I’m not sure I want a stock in this sector. But if I did, I think I’d go for Glencore.

Plenty more

The month will bring news from plenty more stocks with good dividends, and these are just five that struck me with top yields. Persimmon will post results too, as will Man Group, both with 5%-plus yields.

It looks like it will be a busy month for dividend investors.