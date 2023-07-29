Home » Investing Articles » Is this really a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

Is this really a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

UK shares might be the cheapest they’ve been in decades. Is now a great time to invest in British companies at bargain valuations?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I read a Financial Times article a few months ago that spoke about what a bargain UK shares had become. So cheap, in fact, that the newspaper called the state of affairs “embarrassing”

Cheap shares, of course, are good for investors. If I can invest at a low point, I can get the biggest return. The biggest lows for the FTSE 100 in the last 20 years were after the 2008 crash and the Covid crash, both of which would have been highly profitable times to start investing. 

The important question then: is this really a rare opportunity to buy into cheap UK shares? Let’s start with the evidence.

A Liberum article recently stated that UK shares “trade at a huge discount to US and European peers”. It estimates a 30% discount against US shares and a 25% discount against European ones. 

Only 11%

Those are pretty telling figures. What might be even more telling is the same piece explains that the FTSE 100 has gone up only 11% in 23 years. That is ignoring dividends, but is still an atrocious return.

The key detail in all this, though, is that revenues and profits are still rising. 

The P/E ratio (price-to-earnings) can help me here. It allows me to compare share prices while taking into account the profits that companies make. The CAPE (cyclically adjusted P/E) — like a 10-year P/E ratio average — can help, too.

FTSE 100S&P 500
P/E ratio10.826.3
CAPE15.930.8

The FTSE 100 looks cheap both compared to US stocks and by historical standards, from this data at least. One way of looking at it: for every pound (or dollar) of profit, the FTSE 100 shares are cheaper to buy. 

Individual companies show the same trend, that is, increased profits without the share price going up to match. Here are some particular examples.

2016-2023Earnings Share price
British American Tobacco+43%-28%
Lloyds Bank+126%-26%
BT+58%-39%
Tesco+21%-13%
Taylor Wimpey+9%-43%

The data seems pretty clear: UK stocks look underpriced. So much so, I’d say, that the term ‘once-in-a-generation’ seems justified.

If UK shares are so cheap then, am I throwing all my money into them? Well, the uncertainty since Brexit and a chronic lack of innovation are both big problems with companies in this country. These issues, and perhaps others too, do explain the deflated prices to some degree.

So, it’s not like UK stocks are obvious buys. However, as a contrarian investing strategy, buying into British companies could offer some real wealth–building potential. It’s often said that doing the opposite of the market is where you get the best returns.

In 10 years

The famous (apocryphal?) story comes to mind of the investor who knew it was time to sell when even his shoeshine boy was giving him stock tips. I can take a similar attitude by buying up UK shares right now as others are cautious. In 10 years, I might look back on this period as a great ‘low’ to buy into.

It might sound obvious, but the right research here is key. I don’t expect every UK stock to be excellent value, but I do believe there are lots of undervalued gems out there at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into £20,185 of yearly extra income… in just 15 years

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an extra income, whether it's for retirement or to top up our earnings. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks under £1 to buy now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights two UK growth stocks from his portfolio trading under £1. They look poised to benefit from dominant…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to use £3 a day to start building passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Putting aside just £3 a day to invest in dividend shares can slowly build a passive income portfolio potentially capable…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Can investors bank on Lloyds shares recovering?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares sank on Wednesday after the company missed expectations. Dr James Fox sees this as a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Near 52-week lows, are British American Tobacco shares a steal?

| Charlie Keough

British American Tobacco shares have underperformed in 2023. However, this Fool thinks this may be an opportunity to snap up…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are these the 5 best value FTSE stocks to buy in August?

| Alan Oscroft

Results can help us decide on the best stocks to buy, and we have H1 figures coming thick and fast…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock just paid its first ever dividend. Here’s how much

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at a former penny stock whose revenue has just jumped 52% after securing a handful…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

The 5 best FTSE dividend stocks to buy in August?

| Alan Oscroft

We have results from a number of UK dividend stocks coming our way in August, some with forecast dividend yields…

Read more »