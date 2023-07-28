Home » Investing Articles » With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the dividend is up.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, knocking 4.5% off the share price in just a few days.

It’s all about Nigel Farage and Coutts (which NatWest owns), and it led to CEO Alison Rose’s resignation.

It overshadowed the bank’s first-half results a bit. But at least the NatWest share price didn’t fall any further on H1 results day, as other banks have done.

Profits and impairments

Just as Barcays and Lloyds Banking Group did earlier, NatWest reported an impairment charge to deal with the rising risk of bad debt. In this case, it hit £223m.

Also like Barclays, NatWest announced a new share buyback of up to £500m.

NatWest beat forecasts, with a profit of £3.6bn. That’s up from £2.6bn the previous year, and ahead of a predicted £3.3bn. A £1bn jump can’t be bad.

Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray spoke of the bank’s “high-quality deposit base, high levels of liquidity and a well-diversified loan book.

Dividend rise

NatWest announced an interim dividend of 5.5p per share. That’s 57% ahead of the H1 cash in 2022, and it bodes well for the full year.

Analysts have a 5.7% dividend yield marked down for the full year. And with this big first-half boost, coupled with the bank’s big new buyback, I can’t help wondering if that might turn out to be conservative.

Whatever the full year might bring, this amount of cash being paid back to shareholders in a sector that’s supposed to be struggling looks pretty good to me.

Bank risks

Clearly, the banks face financial risk in the short to medium term. And I don’t want to read too much into NatWest’s £1bn profit boost. It is, after all, lifted by our (hopefully short-term) high interest rates.

In fact, NatWest lowered its net interest margin (NIM) outlook. It now expects “less than 3.20%, with a current view of around 3.15%“.

As it happens, that’s exactly what Barclays said about its NIM prospects earlier in the week. So that could make a small dent in H2 profits.

It’s RBS

I see a specific risk for NatWest too, and it was highlighted by news of the UK government’s £190m profit from this H1 dividend.

A full 38.5% of NatWest shares are still in state hands, making it the biggest shareholder. If and when those are unloaded, we might see a run on the NatWest share price.

It also brings to mind that this used to be the Royal Bank of Scotland. And it was the biggest player in the crisis that almost brought down the whole UK banking system.

Time to buy?

So on that cheery note, how do I rate NatWest bank shares right now? For me it’s easy. Despite the risk, I think bank’s stock is cheap.

I already bought a chunk of financial shares. But even then, the big UK banks are all on my wishlist for my next buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With ASOS shares down 25% in 2023, is it time to buy?

| Gordon Best

ASOS shares have been tumbling since the pandemic. Is the worst over, or is there more pain ahead for investors?…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

| Ben McPoland

Rightmove shares fell 2.5% on Friday morning, despite the online property website recording its highest first-half revenue growth since 2018.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

My number-one FTSE 250 stock to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Over 10 years, this FTSE 250 stock has risen more than 300% with dividends on top and, for me, it’s…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into £1.5m by investing £400 a month

| Harvey Jones

An empty Stocks and Shares ISA is a wasted opportunity. It's also a brilliant chance to create passive income for…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

I’ll stop staring at the Rolls-Royce share price and target these 2 FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying lately but this isn't the only FTSE 100 growth hero. I've found two stocks that…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Shell shares can still get their mojo back

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie still believes that investors should consider adding Shell shares to their portfolio.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 soaring penny stock I’d buy today at 88p

| Charlie Carman

This Australia-based penny stock in the litigation funding sector has surged 28% in 2023. Can this positive momentum continue?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

An investing lesson to heed following the RC365 share price rise

| Alan Oscroft

Is it up 500%? Or 1,000%? Can it still soar even higher? The massive climb in the RC365 share price…

Read more »