Home » Investing Articles » With an 8% payout but down 12%, this dividend stock looks cheap to me

With an 8% payout but down 12%, this dividend stock looks cheap to me

Down 12% from March but with a strong balance sheet, great growth plans, and an 8%+ yield, star dividend stock Legal & General looks a bargain to With an 8% payout but down 12%, this dividend stock looks cheap.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK financial services giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has long been a star dividend stock in the FTSE 100.

In 2018, before the onset of Covid, it paid out 16.42p per share. This was a yield of 7.1% — one of the highest in the benchmark index at the time.

In 2019 it paid 17.57p (a yield of 5.8%), the same again in 2020 (6.6%), and 18.45p in 2021 (6.2%).

In 2022, the payout was 19.37p, which on the current share price of £2.36 gives a yield of 8.2%. This compares to the current average yield of about 3.7% for the FTSE 100.

Analyst projections are for a 20.33p dividend this year, 21.35p next year, and 22.51p the year after that.

And the shares are 12% lower than they were just five months ago – for no good reason, in my opinion.

More sinned against than sinning

The price drop began on 7 March, when fears of a possible new financial crisis were developing.

The spark came with the failure of the little-known Silicon Valley Bank and grew with the failure of Credit Suisse.

As a company offering life insurance, pensions, retirement, and investment services, Legal & General felt the fallout. But I do not think this was warranted by its fundamentals.

From the start of its five-year plan in 2020 to the end of 2022, it achieved £5.1bn of cash generation. It also made £4.9bn in cumulative capital generation.

It stated in its 2022 results that even zero growth in both metrics from now to 2024 would allow it to generate £8bn-£9bn in cumulative cash and capital.

Another sign of its balance sheet strength was its Solvency II ratio rising to 236% in 2022. This ratio measures how well shareholders are protected against a company becoming insolvent.

Coverage of over 100% for an investment and insurance company meets all the regulatory requirements. Coverage of 236% is regarded as extremely strong.

Growth in key business lines

The company’s core business also looks very strong to me.

Its retirement solutions business remains a market leader in the UK Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) space. This is where a company takes over other companies’ pension scheme commitments for a guaranteed return from them.

On 10 July, it added more business — a £1.8bn PRT deal with FTSE 100 water group United Utilities.

It is also in the Top 10 in the US PRT market, which has exceptional growth potential. Only around 9% of the US’s $3trn of defined benefit pension schemes have been transferred so far.

Legal & General Investment Management is also a leading global asset manager. It is ranked 11th in the world, with £1.2trn of assets under management.

The chief risk for me in the stock is that inflation and interest rates remain high. This would continue to act as a deterrent to new client business.

However, I have holdings in the company and am very happy to keep them. If I did not, I would buy it now for the dividends and share price gains. Specifically, at minimum, I hope to see all the losses from March recouped this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Which is better value: the Vodafone or Airtel Africa share price?

| Mark Tovey

The Airtel Africa share price seems, based on a range of metrics, to offer a worse deal than Vodafone. So,…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The super-cheap Barclays share price just got cheaper!

| Alan Oscroft

Can the Barclays share price get any lower? Well, yes, it could. But here's why I think we're looking at…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £5 a week? Here’s how

| Paul Summers

The stock market offers the best chance of generating passive income for life, according to our writer. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

As Meta shares continue their comeback, is it too late to buy the stock?

| Stephen Wright

Meta shares are rising after a strong earnings report. But 20% short of record highs, is there still a buying…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are NatWest shares too risky after its CEO quits?

| Cliff D'Arcy

NatWest shares took a battering this week, following damaging allegations against the bank by Nigel Farage. But I plan to…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Frasers Group shares as profits rise 97%?

| Ben McPoland

Frasers Group shares have risen very strongly over the last five years and the retailer is now posting strong and…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

After a 45% fall in 5 years, is the BT share price a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Since privatisation back in 1984, the BT share price has been through some scary booms and busts. Right now, it's…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Barclays shares flop, is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares fell 5% on Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected results. Dr James Fox details why he sees this as…

Read more »