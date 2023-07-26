Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why British American Tobacco shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

Here’s why British American Tobacco shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

British American Tobacco shares have been in a decline. But the latest first-half results have given them a modest boost.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) just posted a nice rise in half-year profits, and its shares responded with an early 3% rise.

We’re still looking at a 35% fall over five years though, after a big slide in the past 12 months. Let’s see how the first half went.

Strong half

New chief executive Tadeu Marroco, who’s only been in the job for 10 weeks, said: “It is a challenging external environment. High inflation and slower global growth are impacting consumers and business. Yet our revenue, profit from operations and earnings are all up.

Call me a cynic. But when people are under pressure and worried about their finances, isn’t that exactly the time they’ll reach for a ciggy to try to soothe the stress a bit?

Whatever the reason, its product is selling well.

Using adjusted figures, we saw a 2.6% rise in revenue, with profit from operations up 3.6%, and earnings per share up 5.3%.

Outlook fine

Those are modest gains. But they look pretty good for a business that many think is in terminal decline.

Saying that, I do think that cigarettes are doomed to eventual extinction. I doubt it will be any time soon, but it weighs on British American Tobacco shares, for sure.

With that in mind, what is it that most impresses me in these latest figures? I’ll tell you. It’s a 27% rise in revenue from new category products.

New directions

There are ever new ways of getting a tobacco hit other than setting fire to it, and that has to be where the future lies. And I think it’s where British American has the edge over some of its rivals.

These new things only contributed £1.7bn out of a total revenue of £13.4bn this time. But it’s going the right way, and I can only see stronger growth in the years ahead.

The CEO said: “I remain confident that New Categories will deliver a positive contribution in 2024. However, we do not expect contribution growth to be linear, as levels of investment will align with the phasing of our big innovation platforms.”

What about cash?

British American seems to be one of the best cash cows in the FTSE 100, but cash generation dipped a bit in this half. With a cash conversion rate of 72% though, I’m not too worried.

However, I am a bit concerned about debt. Adjusted net debt at 30 June stood at £37.5bn. I don’t see any problem servicing it, mind. But I want to keep an eye on it.

Time to buy?

With a dividend yield of 8.7%, well covered by earnings, British American does look like it could be one of the FTSE 100‘s best buys to me.

The clear risk is that the tobacco industry could eventually disappear. And though these new categories of products are on the rise, governments look nervous about things that can create addicts the way tobacco does.

Those are the two key things an investor needs to balance, I’d say.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Now over $530,000, should I buy more Berkshire Hathaway shares?

| Gordon Best

With Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares now over half a million dollars each, Gordon Best considers whether there is still…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares rocket higher, but are they still a good investment?

| Kevin Godbold

This turnaround is turning, but this is only the beginning and there’s likely to be more to play for with…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10% dividend, but down 12%, this high-yield star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

With a strong core business and a high-yield dividend that would allow investors to double their money in 10 years,…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds profit surges, but will the share price ever follow?

| Alan Oscroft

So profits rise again, but the Lloyds share price falls. Business as usual, then. But banking sector gloom must end…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Will this be the last time we see THG shares below £1?

| John Fieldsend

THG – formerly The Hut Group – shares are on the up and up. At just below £1, are they…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Reach shares leap on reassuring update, are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

The situation isn’t perfect, but I think I’m seeing good value in Reach shares and a business that looks set…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

9% yield! I’d buy Legal & General shares for big dividend income

| Harshil Patel

Legal & General shares have a long history of growing dividends. Our writer looks at the past, present and future…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

10%+ yields! Here are the top 7 highest dividend yield stocks in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been sliding lately, which has resulted in some tasty dividend payouts. Here are the seven companies…

Read more »