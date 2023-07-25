Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » No savings at 30? I’d invest £5 a day in an ISA to target £22k yearly in passive income

No savings at 30? I’d invest £5 a day in an ISA to target £22k yearly in passive income

When I retire, I want to look forward to a heap of passive income. I think the best way to generate this is by purchasing FTSE 100 shares.

Harvey Jones
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is my number-one choice for building the passive income because I want to enjoy my retirement to the max. 

Actually, I’ll narrow that down. FTSE 100 shares are the best way I know of targeting a passive income. Especially since I can buy them in a Stocks and Shares ISA, where all my dividend income and share price growth should be entirely free of tax.

Income for life, tax free

If I was younger and had no long-term savings, I’d want to crack on without delay. Now is a great time to start investing, because FTSE 100 shares look cheap and many offer dividend yields of more than 6% a year.

Few of us are feeling flush these days, and the young have it particularly hard. Yet a 30-year-old who could afford to set aside £5 a day for their retirement would be amply rewarded in the longer run (provided they stick with it).

Many young people think investing in shares is risky, and it’s true that stock markets can be highly volatile over short periods. However, history shows that in the longer run, equities beat almost every other investment. Over the last 20 years, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average total return of 6.89% a year, from both dividends and growth.

Now let’s say a 30-year-old started investing £5 a day, which adds up to just over £150 a month, or £1,825 a year. Then let’s assume they increase that by 3% a year, to help maintain its value against inflation.

If their portfolio matches the FTSE 100’s average long-term return, they will have a whopping £440,393 by age 67. Their contributions would have totalled £120,768, but their profits would have vastly exceeded that at £319,625.

It’s a long-term process

In another assumption, let’s say that their portfolio was generating dividend income of 5% a year at that point. This would generate passive income of £22,020 a year. Their £5 a day would have turned into £60 a day. With luck, this income would continue for life. It might even grow.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

These figures aren’t guaranteed, investing in shares never is. My theoretical 30-year-old could generate a lot less than that, or a lot more. It depends how markets and stock picks perform. Equities offer higher potential rewards, but with higher risks.

Also, that £22,020 income will be worth less than it is today, sadly, due to inflation. Personally, I’d recommend investing more than £5 a day, if possible. I’d also suggest starting well before 30.

There are loads of FTSE 100 shares I’d love to buy right now. In recent weeks, I’ve added Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General Group, wealth manager M&G and consumer goods giant Unilever to my portfolio.

I’ll reinvest all my dividends back into my portfolio today, and draw them as passive income when I retire.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

