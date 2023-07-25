Home » Investing Articles » Giving up my £5 daily coffee can create lifelong passive income from dividend stocks!

Giving up my £5 daily coffee can create lifelong passive income from dividend stocks!

Sacrificing a daily habit that costs a small amount of money and redirecting the savings into dividend stocks could help build a long-term nest egg.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The British have long been known as tea drinkers. However, it’s estimated that nearly four in five adults in the UK regularly drink coffee — myself included. But what would happen if I gave up my morning dose of caffeine on the way to work and invested the savings into high-yield dividend stocks instead?

A potentially worthy sacrifice

Like most items, the price of a morning coffee has shot up in recent months. In fact, I can nowadays expect to pay upwards of £6.75 for a large cup of coffee with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on top.

Speaking personally, however, I like my hot beverages without bells and whistles. So let’s say I only pay £5 for a large cup each weekday.

If I were to forgo that daily £5 coffee five times a week, I could save just over £100 a month. That’s £1,300 a year that could be channelled into UK dividend shares.

So, instead of paying to drink coffee, I’d essentially be getting paid not to consume it.

Turning coffee into cash with FTSE 100 shares

Now, such a modest sum doesn’t sound like much, but it’s important to recognise that compounding lies at the heart of regular investing.

From 1984 to 2022, the annualised total return of the FTSE 100 was 7.5%. There’s no guarantee that it will produce the same return over the next four decades or so, but I’m going to assume it does for the purpose of this article.

After five years of putting £1,300 into stocks and reinvesting the dividends, my portfolio would have grown to around £7,550. While that isn’t exactly life-changing, it’s not bad for simply redirecting my daily coffee funds into the stock market.

The good news is that after 10 years of investing in FTSE 100 shares, my portfolio would have increased in value to approximately £18,391.

If I now wanted to start enjoying my morning cappuccino again, I could switch to receiving passive income instead. Then, if my income shares were yielding just 5.5%, I would be banking a little over £1,000 a year in dividends.

However, this 5.5% figure is actually quite conservative. Dividend-paying firms such as housebuilder Persimmon, telecoms giant Vodafone and Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore regularly trade with even higher yields.

I should point out that all of these companies have been known to cancel or reduce their dividends in recent years. So it would be important for me to build a diversified portfolio across many sectors.

Why stop there?

If I let compounding do its thing for another decade, my portfolio would reach £56,295 at the 20-year mark. Settling for the same 5.5% average dividend yield at this point would lead to passive income of almost £4,000.

But if I kept going for a further 10 years, the results would be quite amazing. At this point, according to a compound interest calculator, I would have accumulated over £134,419. That sort of money could provide a very nice boost to my pension pot.

Alternatively, that 5.5% dividend yield could unlock an impressive £7,393 in annual passive income. All for giving up a single £5 cup of coffee each weekday!

This example demonstrates the power of making small but consistent investments over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

My Unilever shares are up 5% as sales soar! Yet they’re still cheap and I’m buying more

| Harvey Jones

Unilever shares have struggled for years but today investors like me have something to celebrate. They still look good value…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Our summer holidays are up in flames. Will easyJet shares get burned?

| Harvey Jones

Investors in easyJet shares have had a bumpy ride in recent years. Now they have a new worry as heatwaves…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

If I had an empty ISA I’d start filling it up by investing in National Grid shares today

| Harvey Jones

National Grid shares will never smash the markets, but with luck should deliver reliable income and growth for years to…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’ll be watching like a hawk in August

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three FTSE shares that he'll be checking in with next month as they release updates to…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in FirstGroup shares 3 years ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

FirstGroup shares have smashed the FTSE 250. Now I'm wondering is this a flash in the pan or a sign…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Turning an empty portfolio into £1,510 a week using FTSE 250 stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 250 may offer the potential for higher returns compared to the FTSE 100. Here, Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a hazmat suit

| Mark Tovey

When it comes to selecting growth stocks, not all that glitters is gold. Here's why I'm bearish on fintech firm…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

£15K in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £5K+ a year!

| Ben McPoland

Could this writer earn a £5,000 second income by investing £15,000 today with a long-term mindset? Here, he explains why…

Read more »