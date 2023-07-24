Home » Investing Articles » Forget a Cash ISA, it’s the stock market for me every time

Forget a Cash ISA, it’s the stock market for me every time

When the stock market is weak, and Cash ISAs are offering their best interest rates in years, then it’s surely time to invest in… shares.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve never gone for a Cash ISA, because interest rates are so low. I prefer the stock market instead, using a Stocks and Shares ISA.

But today, some instant access Cash ISAs offer more than 4%. And there are even some fixed-term deals at 5.5%, or more.

A good hedge?

So is a Cash ISA is a good buy now, at least for a couple of years while the stock market is choppy? I really can see why people might go for one.

But the main problem for me is that these rates still don’t come close to inflation. That stood at 8.7% in May, so even a 5.5% Cash ISA interest rate means we’d lose money in real terms.

Still, inflation will surely drop. And if we think it might get as low as 5.5%, or lower, in two years, then those Cash ISA rates might provide a bit of relief. And even if the return is low, at least it will be free of tax (and guaranteed).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A better way

But is there a better way to help protect our money from inflation? There sure is, I reckon.

I still won’t put a penny in a Cash ISA. No, I’ll stick with the UK stock market, and buy dividend shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA instead.

I might not manage to beat inflation in 2023. But the following table shows some of the FTSE 100 stocks that are forecast to beat a Cash ISA just on dividends alone this year.

CompanyRecent priceDividend yield
Vodafone72p10.7%
M&G191p10.3%
Phoenix Group543p9.7%
British American Tobacco2,550p9.2%
Taylor Wimpey109p9.0%
Rio Tinto5,110p8.0%
Land Securities614p6.5%
BT Group122p6.3%
(Source: Yahoo! Finance. Dividend yields are forecasts)

Diversification

There are plenty more, but with these eight I’ve been careful to pick from a wide selection. That provides diversification, and the extra safety it brings.

Unlike a fixed term Cash ISA, these returns are not guaranteed. And I don’t think they’ll all make these forecasts, at least not in the long term.

I rate the Vodafone dividend as perhaps the most risky, as it wouldn’t be covered by earnings, and the company has a lot of debt.

But, on average, that looks like a decent bunch of cash-paying shares to me. And I haven’t included any possible share price gains.

Share price risk

Now, share prices can go down as well as up. But for more than a century, UK shares have beaten other forms of investment when we look at longer periods. And the longer the periods, the better the outperformance.

I’m not recommending any of these stocks here, as each investor needs to do their own research and make up their own mind. And each one will have its own risks, which we need to understand.

But I can’t think why I’d ever want a Cash ISA when I can choose from stocks like these (and a whole load more too).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Land Securities Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy in July

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is still down significantly from last year's correction, creating amazing buying opportunities for patient investors. But is…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £500 monthly into cheap shares during the 2023 stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think buying cheap shares regularly could lead to substantially higher returns in the long run from a possible stock…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£100 to invest? 2 thriving FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in July!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market volatility has created amazing buying opportunities for top-tier FTSE 100 stocks. Are these the best shares to buy…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Are BP shares a ‘must-have’ in a new age of scarcity?

| Dr. James Fox

In an age of increasing competition for diminishing resources, are BP shares a top buy? Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares a decade ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares trade for a fraction of where they once were. But that doesn't mean it's an investment to avoid…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into £78,523 in annual income using Warren Buffett’s tips!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. Here, Dr James Fox explains how Buffett's tips could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is Croda International one of the FTSE 100’s best bargain stocks?

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy following recent volatility. Could Croda shares be the brilliant…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Dr Martens shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Dr Martens shares have lost over half their value since they came to the market in 2021. Is now the…

Read more »