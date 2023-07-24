9.22% a year! This cheap income stock is a once-in-a-decade opportunity and I’m buying it

I’ve already made two purchases of this dirt cheap FTSE 100 income stock in recent months. Now I’m planning to buy even more of it.

I’ve just added another FTSE 100 income stock to my self-invested personal pension (SIPP), and I’ve got huge hopes for this one. It combines high income with a thrillingly low valuation. Better still, it’s a solid company that should rebound once stock markets recover.

Opportunities like this only come along once in a decade or so. I already hold the stock and now I’m wondering whether to buy more.

On the hunt for dividends

The company in question is FTSE 100 insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). I’ve been itching to buy it for ages, but didn’t have the cash. After transferring three legacy pensions into a SIPP, suddenly I did.

I started cautiously, investing a modest £1,000 on 28 April then another £1,000 on 6 July. Last week, I got a taste of the rewards to come, when the L&G share price grew 3.47% as the FTSE 100 rallied.

That was only marginally ahead of the FTSE 100 as a whole, which climbed 3.08%. However, L&G’s dividend income is its number one attraction, and the margin here is a lot wider. The stock is forecast to yield 8.78% this year, against 3.68% across the index. That’s enough to double my money in just over eight years even if the share price doesn’t rise at all.

In fact, I should get there sooner, as the yield is expected to rise in 2024 to a thumping 9.22%. Dividends are never guaranteed, but I would hope for a steadily rising income from L&G. Its most recent dividend hike was 5%.

When I look at those figures I get the familiar itch, and now I’m looking to up my stake in L&G to £5,000. This is my self-imposed maximum in any individual stock, to spread risk.

I don’t think it’s a value trap

Now looks a brilliant time to buy because the stock is so cheap, trading at just six times earnings. Cheap doesn’t guarantee good value, of course. L&G’s shares have struggled for some time, trading 12.23% lower than five years ago. Over one year, they’ve fallen 9.18%. We’ve faced a world of trouble in that time, from the pandemic to war in Ukraine and now inflation. As an asset manager, L&G has been exposed to the full force of these trends.

It’s still making money, though. Last year’s operating profit climbed 12% to £2.52bn, despite profits at its investment arm LGIM crashing almost 20% from £422m to £340m as global share prices tumbled. So far, 2023 is looking much brighter for markets.

Once inflation is really on the run, I expect shares to rally further with L&G playing its part. Either way, the income should keep flowing.

Nothing is guaranteed when investing. Inflation and interest rates could prove sticky, delaying the recovery. L&G has net debt of £5.56bn, and servicing costs will be higher than they were. Instead of rising, the market could crash.

Yet with a high (and rising) solvency II coverage ratio of a record 236% in 2022 (up from 187% the year before), L&G looks solid. So does its commitment to shareholder returns. I think I need to buy more of it, before the next leg of the recovery.