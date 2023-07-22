Home » Investing Articles » Could NIO shares be the biggest winner of H2?

Could NIO shares be the biggest winner of H2?

NIO shares are currently trading near a steady level, but fell following Tesla’s earning report. Dr James Fox explains his optimism for the stock.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares appear to have been range-bound since October. However, since May, the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s stock has pushed up around 35% before hitting a wall at around $10.50.

So what does this mean for investors? And is there any hope of seeing NIO breaking out towards the $20 a share valuation we saw this time last year?

Deliveries underwhelm

While market conditions, Chinese economic data, and rival Tesla‘s performance all have a considerable and perhaps exaggerated impact on NIO’s share price, its underwhelming performance in recent quarters accounts for its current slumber.

In March, the company delivered 9,652 vehicles, down from 10,489 in February. This was the company’s lowest monthly delivery since October 2022, and alerted investors to the ongoing challenges the company has been facing.

These include:

  • Chip shortages
  • Supply chain bottlenecks arising from prolonged lockdowns in China
  • Increased competition, especially from price-cutting Tesla

In the first six months of 2023, NIO achieved a promising year-on-year increase of around 15%, delivering 54,561 new vehicles. While this growth may appear slower compared to the pace seen in 2021 and 2022, NIO remains confident in its ability to reach its full-year delivery target of 240,000 vehicles.

Hitting target

Simple maths tells us that if NIO delivered 54,561 new vehicles in H1, it’s going to need to deliver 195,439 in H2 in order to hit target. Personally, I don’t think the market truly believes NIO will be able to increase deliveries nearly fourfold for the coming six months.

Hitting these targets will be dependent on more production capacity coming online. The firm has recently expanded its production capacity at its original Hefei plant by 20%, taking the plant’s total annual production capacity to 150,000.

NIO has also constructed a new plant on the Neopark site, also in Hefei. It’s understood to have a capacity of 150,000 a year, but when announced, William Li, NIO’s founder, said production could hit 1m vehicles a year. Quoted figures vary greatly.

In short, if it can demonstrate in the coming months it’s on target to hit delivery objectives, the share price should respond accordingly. We may even see the share price approach 2022 levels.

This is somewhat mirrored in the forecasts. Analysts anticipate revenue in H2 to surge to $7.3bn, versus an estimated $4.3bn in H1. However, these figures may not entirely capture the magnitude of the fourfold increase in deliveries required for the coming months.

Opportunity beckons

It always feels risky buying a stock towards the top end of a trading range, even if it’s down 50% over 12 months. However, there’s plenty of evidence that the market is starting to believe in NIO once again, even if investors don’t quite believe NIO will hit production targets in H2.

While I’m incredibly hopefully that NIO will hit delivery targets in H2, I remain very bullish on NIO because of it’s long-run prospects, characterised by its unique battery-swapping technology and it’s range of high-performance, yet modestly-priced vehicles.

Taking into account it’s potential for long-run growth, in addition to any short-term gains that will arise if it hits target, it looks cheap at just 1.92 forward sales.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nio. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This simple passive income idea could earn me £300 a month

| Christopher Ruane

By investing the right amount in well-chosen shares, this writer believes he could earn hundreds of pounds in monthly passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week, is it time to back Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| Dr. James Fox

One of Dr James Fox's favourite shares jumped 10% over the past week's trading. Here's why he believes this rally…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d heed Max Ehrmann’s warning before plunging into cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

I’d forget what's been said so many times about no-brainer cheap shares and listen to what Max Ehrmann advised back…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines some key lessons from the investment career of Warren Buffett he puts to work when finding shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how I’d achieve it

| Kevin Godbold

Here are the vital factors I’d aim to leverage to generate a second income from stocks and shares that can…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

As valuations keep changing, I keep looking at FTSE 100 shares and thinking "What if I could start all over…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Are growth stocks dead in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have massively underperformed since 2022 as the days of near-zero interest rates are over. Is this the end…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Haleon shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Haleon shares are one of the newest additions to the FTSE 100. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »