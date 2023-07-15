Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Is 2023 a once-in-a-lifetime chance for supercharged passive income?

Is 2023 a once-in-a-lifetime chance for supercharged passive income?

Zaven Boyrazian explains why investing in dividend stocks today could help build a massive passive income stream in the long term.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income stream in the stock market takes time. After all, the average dividend yield of the FTSE 100 sits at around 3-4%. And if I wanted to replace a salary of £30k a year, I’d need to have a roughly £750k portfolio.

With the UK’s flagship index historically delivering an average 8% annualised return, it would take roughly 30 years to reach this milestone if I invested £500 each month. But following last year’s correction, investors now have a rare opportunity to drastically accelerate this timeline. Here’s how.

Stock market recovery

After a roaring couple of years following the 2020 pandemic crash, inflation crept up and investors unsurprisingly got spooked. Subsequently, most of the gains were wiped out, resulting in a sustained market downturn not seen in over a decade.

For most investors, 2022 was a rough year. That was especially for those who decided to pull out of the market near October. Why? Because since then, shares have been on the rebound, with both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 up by near double digits.

Despite the recent upward trend, plenty of leading passive income stocks have yet to see their valuations recover. In fact, with UK inflation lingering, stock prices in sectors like real estate and industrials have started moving in the wrong direction again.

However, stock market recoveries are rarely a straight line. And for prudent investors focused on the long run, this latest bout of volatility has only extended the opportunity to bag high-quality income stocks at a discount. Apart from greater potential for share price gains in the future, it also means that a higher dividend yield can also be locked in.

Building a passive income portfolio in 2023

As tempting as it may be to load up on industry leaders offering a high yield, some caution is required. Just because an income stock has been falling doesn’t make it a bargain. Similarly, if a share price is on the rise, that doesn’t mean it’ll continue to do so in the future.

Investors need to spend time closely studying what’s driving the upward or downward momentum of a stock price. Is it because of a general slowdown within a sector caused by temporary external forces? Or is the company facing internal turmoil within its financial position?

Particular attention needs to be placed on free cash flow. In the end, the excess cash created from operations is what funds shareholder payouts. And if it looks like cash flow is being squeezed, dividends may be next, potentially compromising an investor’s passive income stream.

The bottom line

It’s still unclear when the stock market will recover from last year’s downturn. Over in the US, the S&P 500 recently achieved a 20% gain on its October lows, marking the start of a new bull market.

However, such results have yet to emerge here in the UK. And that suggests investors still have plenty of opportunities to snap up cheap dividend stocks to build a passive income portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create passive income from an empty portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn a passive income, but what's the best way to do it? Here, Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap dividend shares for passive income

| Dr. James Fox

With share prices pushing down in recent weeks, our writer explains why he thinks now could be a rare opportunity…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This simple second income plan works with £2 a day!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane takes some lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett when considering how to build a second income for a…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Dividend Shares

Buying £10K of dividend shares in today’s market could help me earn £1,000 year after year

| Christopher Ruane

By putting £10,000 into dividend shares today, our writer could target an annual passive income in four figures in just…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Lloyds Bank

| James Beard

Preparing a dividend forecast for Lloyds Bank isn't easy. But I think there are only two pieces of financial information…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

At 44p, should investors consider Lloyds shares today?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have struggled in the past. But now at 44p, does this mean a chance for investors to buy…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How many Persimmon shares would I need to give up work and live on the passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores how much he’d need to invest in shares of one of the UK’s leading housebuilders to live…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of up to 7%! 3 cheap FTSE 250 shares for a second income

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market weakness has boosted the dividend yields on UK shares. I think these three top stocks could be…

Read more »