Home » Investing Articles » With less than £1,000 in savings, here’s how I’d boost my monthly income… and ditch the credit cards

With less than £1,000 in savings, here’s how I’d boost my monthly income… and ditch the credit cards

Stephen Wright thinks earning monthly income through dividends could be a great step towards financial security and fighting the rising cost of living.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The soaring cost of living is putting pressure on people’s monthly income. As a result, around 65% of people believe they wouldn’t be able to last three months without borrowing money.

On top of this, around 34% of adults have less than £1,000 in savings. There’s no two ways about it – these are incredibly tough times, but there are some ways to earn a little extra cash.

Passive income

Earning passive income can make a real difference to someone’s quality of life. Having a source of cash that doesn’t involve extra work can really help ease the pressure of inflation.

One of the best ways of generating passive income is through stocks. Investing in companies that pay dividends to shareholders allows people like me to make money while they sleep.

The idea is that an investor like me buys shares in a company. Then, as the business makes money by selling its products, it returns some of its profit to me as a cash dividend.

The FTSE 100 has some great dividend stocks. And with interest rates rising, there are more and more attractive dividend returns on offer. 

Investing in the stock market is always risky and dividends are never guaranteed. But the best companies have not only maintained their shareholder returns, but increased them over time.

A top tip for getting started

This is all very well, but finding the money to invest can be tough, especially at the moment. There’s a useful piece of advice that I’ve picked up along the way for doing this, though.

Charlie Munger is Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and knows a thing or two about making money. And his advice to investors is to always pay themselves first.

In other words, I should put aside something for investing before working out what else to spend my money on. This is a simple piece of advice, but it’s been invaluable to me.

If I wait until the end of the month, I might well find I’m out of cash. But if I pay myself first and put something into investments, I’ll likely make it through on what’s left.

It’s also worth noting I can start investing in dividend stocks with just £1. That might not generate a big return, but it can pay off over time.

Persistence pays off

For an investor starting off in the stock market, returns can be small at first. But this doesn’t matter – they can really add up over time and it all helps.

Every £10 I can earn from dividends is £10 that doesn’t need to go on a credit card. I can use it to build up my emergency fund, or finance my monthly expenses.

The cost-of-living increases are tough in the UK at the moment. But each time I manage to invest something into the stock market, I put myself one step closer to financial security.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’m buying cheap UK shares now and aiming to become a stock market millionaire

| Kevin Godbold

The status of a stock market millionaire really is within the grasp of private investors, even when they're on an…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Value stocks: what I’m doing before earnings season!

| Dr. James Fox

With earnings seasons approaching, Dr James Fox explores whether he should continue buying his favourite value stocks, or keep his…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A thousand ways to make $1,000 like Warren Buffett

| James Beard

In 1937, Warren Buffett borrowed a book from his local library that changed his life. I think its contents are…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Interest rates are 5%. Should I dump dividend stocks and put money into savings accounts?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Now that interest rates are higher, investors can obtain relatively attractive returns from savings accounts. So is it game-over for…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares while they’re still under 155p?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Rolls-Royce shares currently up by around 54% year to date, our writer explores whether they offer good value to…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a £250 monthly passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they would go about investing £10,000 in FTSE 100 shares with the aim of eventually generating…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

At 44p, could dirt-cheap Lloyds shares be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Lloyds shares currently trading around the 44p mark, our writer explores whether they could present a rare and valuable…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 of the ‘safest’ UK dividend stocks on the planet

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK is home to some of the safest dividend stocks in the world. Here are two companies with multi-decade…

Read more »