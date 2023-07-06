Home » Investing Articles » With the FTSE 100 at its lowest levels of 2023, is now the time to buy UK shares?

With the FTSE 100 at its lowest levels of 2023, is now the time to buy UK shares?

Stephen Wright thinks patience is key with the FTSE 100 right now. But with the index at its lowest level of 2023, he’s also seeing opportunities.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 fell again today, leaving the index 9% below its 52-week high. The index passed below its previous low for the year, set back in March.

I think the current level of the index provides a decent entry point for investors. But with an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, they might have to be patient in the near future.

Outlook

The first thing for investors to note is there are some significant headwinds facing the FTSE 100 at the moment. Inflation, rising interest rates, and an investigation into the banks are all challenges.

At over 8%, inflation in the UK is still way above the Bank of England’s target of 2%. This provides a headwind for the UK businesses both by reducing consumer demand and increasing supply costs.

As a result, interest rates are continuing to rise and are forecast to reach 6% by the end of the year. This makes for higher returns from cash and bonds, creating downward pressure on share prices.

Furthermore, the Financial Conduct Authority is currently investigating Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest. The focus is on the banks making huge profits as borrowers struggle with mortgage repayments.

The prospect of tighter regulations could be a big headwind for these stocks. And the fact that they account for 10% of the index makes this a significant risk going forward.

Over time, the index has generally presented decent returns. But investors looking to buy into the FTSE 100 today might need to have a long-term outlook.

Buy high, sell low

There’s another issue with buying into the index that investors will need to be aware of. There’s a constant risk of buying high and selling low.

For example, at the end of 2022, Rolls-Royce accounted for 0.4% of the FTSE 100. Since then, the share price has increased by 50% and the stock is now 0.66% of the index.

By contrast, Persimmon has seen its share price fall by 24% since the start of the year. As a result, the stock has gone from taking up 0.2% of the index to 0.17%.

A fund aiming to track the index would typically rebalance its holdings every three months or so. This would involve buying shares in Rolls-Royce and reducing its stake in Persimmon.

The trouble is that this involves buying stocks that have become more expensive and selling ones that have become cheap. And this reduces the chance of buying shares when they’re undervalued.

Investing in the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has historically produced good returns for investors and I see this continuing. Investors might need to be patient, but I think they can expect decent returns over time.

The issue of buying shares that are more expensive than they were and selling ones that have become cheap is common to all index funds. And it puts me off investing in the FTSE 100 Index as whole.

Instead, I’m looking to find individual stocks to invest in at bargain prices. And the low level of the index means I think I have an unusually good chance of doing just that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying this penny stock with its monster 7% dividend yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this penny stock is on her buy list and delves deeper into passive income, performance, and…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Is this cheap defensive FTSE 250 stock a must buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock. Do its apparent value and defensive traits make it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

Want to invest like Buffett? Buy Berkshire Hathaway shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how some investors can get exposure to what Buffett is buying and selling simply by holding Berkshire…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

3 reasons why the FTSE 100 is tumbling this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up latest events from across the pond, as well as poor UK construction data this morning as…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down over 20% from January, Glencore’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has dropped 20%+ this year, but a Chinese economic turnaround, great fundamentals and good dividends mean I…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Is Diageo the ultimate retirement stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Premium alcoholic drinks maker Diageo has an impressive financial record, but the stock has issues worth careful consideration.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d copy these Warren Buffett methods to build wealth

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett has amassed a fortune well into the billions from the stock market. Here, this Fool picks out some…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

20% off! Should I buy more Scottish Mortgage shares?

| John Fieldsend

Scottish Mortgage shares have been a superb investment in recent years, and are now looking like they might be undervalued…

Read more »