Home » Investing Articles » What 5% interest rates mean for passive income investors

What 5% interest rates mean for passive income investors

What should passive income investors look for in stocks to buy? Stephen Wright thinks strong balance sheets are crucial and has some tips for finding them.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rising interest rates in the UK are making it easier for investors to earn passive income than it was a year ago. Share prices are under pressure and dividend yields are looking strong as a result. 

Higher rates also bring added risk, though. So I think there are some great opportunities for investors, but it’s more important than ever to tread carefully.

Dividend yields

Interest rates are at their highest levels since 2008. And that’s presenting attractive opportunities for investors looking to earn passive income. 

For example, shares in Primary Health Properties have a dividend yield approaching 7%. This is up from 3.5% at the start of 2020.

Investing for passive interest isn’t as simple as finding the highest yields, though. The durability of those payments is also important.

In some cases, higher interest rates mean an increased risk of dividends being cut, especially when companies have significant amounts of debt on their balance sheets.

The situation is similar to the one faced by mortgage holders. Higher interest rates are causing monthly repayments to increase, leaving individuals with less to spend elsewhere. 

It’s therefore important to be careful when looking for stocks to buy. And while investing always carries uncertainty, there are things investors can do to try and limit their risk.

Risks

When I look for stocks to buy, I try to make sure debt isn’t going to be a problem by investing in companies that are in a strong financial position. There are various ways of doing this, but I have two favourites. 

The first is by measuring how much of a company’s operating income gets used on interest payments on its debt. With Unilever, this number is around 8%, compared to 38% in the case of Vodafone.

This indicates to me that Unilever is in a much better spot to cope with higher interest payments. If its interest payments doubled, it would still be less than half of what Vodafone uses to make interest payments.

There’s something else I try to consider, too, which is how much debt a company has relative to the amount of cash it has. Excess cash allows a company to pay off its debt, instead of having to refinance at high rates.

Rightmove, for example, has around £68m in cash and £34m in liabilities. This compares favourably with Whitbread, which has £1.3bn in cash and £5bn in debt.

This means Rightmove is in a stronger financial position than Whitbread. With more cash than debt, the company should be able to pay off any of its debts before they weigh on shareholder returns.

Dividend investing

Rising interest rates can provide great opportunities for investors looking for big yields. But they can also open up traps for companies that have a lot of debt and I think investors need to be aware of this.

With rates forecast to reach 6% by the end of the year, I see this becoming more and more of an issue. The best way for investors to cope, in my view, is to look as closely as possible at the company’s balance sheet.

Looking at a company’s ability to manage both its debt and its interest payments hasn’t been this important since 2008. But this gives investors the best chance of seizing opportunities and avoiding traps.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc, Rightmove Plc, Unilever Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I own to boost my passive income stream!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she added these two UK shares to her holdings to boost her wealth, specifically her passive…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up and hold

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details a FTSE 100 blue chip stock she currently likes the look of and explains why she would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How is Fundsmith performing in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Last year, Fundsmith lost money for investors. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at how the popular global equity fund is performing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I generated a 16% return across my ISA and SIPP in the first half of 2023. Here’s how

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon’s ISA and SIPP produced double-digit gains in the first half of the year, beating the FTSE 100 index…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

No savings at 35! Could Scottish Mortgage shares help me make a million?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares have had a bumpy year and the fund's managers have a lot to prove. Yet I still…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d follow this investing method to bank a second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his method to set out a second income from day one, while also aiming for a growing…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock looks dirt cheap

| John Fieldsend

This year has been a challenging one for firms on the FTSE 100. One stock, though, looks like it might…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has $151bn in this stock. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

A $151bn stake shows just how much Warren Buffet believes in this American company. Should I join him and open…

Read more »