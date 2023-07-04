Home » Investing Articles » Is FTSE 100 company National Grid a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

Is FTSE 100 company National Grid a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

There’s no denying National Grid’s high yield and consistent dividend record, but the stock presents investors with a dilemma.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Windmills for electric power production.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Look at any investor’s list of potential dividend candidates and energy company National Grid (LSE: NG) is a stock likely to be near the top.

But when researching and considering the company, it presents investors with a dilemma.

Defensive operations

On the one hand, the business ticks all the boxes for operating in a defensive sector with potential for generating reliable cash flows. Indeed, energy usage doesn’t vary that much, even in economic recessions.

And that situation contrasts with some of the cyclical business that often tempt us with their high yields. But when the economy turns downwards and people start tightening their belts, cyclical companies can see a drop in revenue, earnings and cash flow. And that often results in plunging dividends and falling share prices.

But National Grid’s defensive characteristics are rock solid. And that’s because of the monopoly in its transmission grid operation. But it also enjoys geographical monopolies in its distribution operations in the UK and the US.

However, on the other hand, the company’s monopolies come at a cost. And that’s in the form of super-stringent regulation on both sides of the Atlantic. Service levels and infrastructure standards must be maintained. And regulators require National Grid to invest ongoing millions into looking after and improving its systems.

And that’s the dilemma. Regulators are all-powerful. And it’s possible that their requirements can become so severe that it becomes difficult for National Grid to maintain the level of its dividend payments.

Perfection doesn’t exist

If it wasn’t for that risk hanging over the investment proposition like the Sword of Damocles, I’d consider National Grid to be a perfect dividend stock.

However, perfection doesn’t exist. And all shares carry risks and investors must embrace them to invest in anything. So although National Grid isn’t perfect, I still believe it to be a very good dividend-paying share.

And the yield right now is attractive. With the share price near 1,051p, the forward-looking yield for the trading year to March 2025 is around 5.6%.

But on top of that, the multi-year financial record shows steady, incremental annual increases in the shareholder payment. And the compound annual growth rate is running just below 4%.

However, the record on cash flow is just as impressive and it’s done a good job of supporting the dividend for many years. And, looking ahead, I think the situation looks set to continue, despite my ongoing angst about the power of the regulators.

So in some ways, I reckon National Grid is pretty close to being a no-brainer stock for dividend investors. 

But I’d aim to mitigate the risks of holding the shares by adding the business to a diversified portfolio of several dividend-paying stocks.

There are never any guaranties of positive investment outcomes. But I reckon dividend investing’s a strategy that’s well-starred to succeed. And National Grid is a decent candidate to consider right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast for the next THREE years!

| Royston Wild

Dividends are forecast to return for owners of Rolls-Royce shares next year. Does this make the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m avoiding in July!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 income shares offer yields that soar above the index's 3.8% forward average. So why won't our writer…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £10k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Earning a large second income from a year of maximum ISA contributions takes time, but here's how I'd aim for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why Warren Buffett might start buying Tesla shares

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has always avoided Tesla shares in the past. So why does Stephen Wright think the Oracle of Omaha…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Directors at this FTSE 250 company just spent £800k on stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights director dealing activity at a FTSE 250 company. Is the stock worth buying on the back of…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

7.7% and 6.6% yields! 2 of the best dividend stocks to buy this July

| Royston Wild

These UK shares offer forward dividend yields far above the FTSE 100 average. I believe they're two of the best…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The largest FTSE 100 stock just fell 8%! Should investors buy?

| Charlie Carman

The biggest FTSE 100 stock by market capitalisation fell 8% in yesterday's trading. Could this be a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares are near 52-week lows and yield 10%+. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Vodafone shares sport an enormous, 10%+ dividend yield. Is this a great passive income investment opportunity or a…

Read more »