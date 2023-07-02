Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 35? I’d use Warren Buffett’s secret sauce to build wealth

No savings at 35? I’d use Warren Buffett’s secret sauce to build wealth

Warren Buffett just revealed his strategy for achieving market-beating returns in the long run and how investors can use his secret sauce.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the greatest stock market leaders alive today is billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Known for his value investing approach, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ has delivered staggering returns since his journey began in 1942. And while he hasn’t beaten the market every year, his average annualised return stands at just under 20% over the long run.

That’s basically double what the stock market has achieved over the same period. So how did he do it? And how can new investors in their 30s use his strategy to increase their long-term wealth? Let’s explore.

The big secret

Earlier this year, Buffett published his famous annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. And in it was a section titled ‘The Secret Sauce‘, where he finally spilt the beans on how his investment firm generated most of its success.

The answer: dividends.

While there are many aspects to the investing process at Berkshire, it seems the bulk of the portfolio has grown from dividend-paying companies. However, it hasn’t been from the ones with the highest yield or the longest track record but rather from the firms that have had the capacity to consistently increase shareholder payouts for decades.

In 1988, Buffett invested in Coca-Cola, earning a yield of around 4.5% at the time, following the 1987 stock market crash. Since then, the soft-drinks business has grown into an international titan, selling billions of bottles each day, enabling management to substantially increase shareholder dividends.

In 2022, Berkshire Hathaway received $704m in dividends from Coca-Cola alone. And when compared to the roughly $1.3bn originally invested, the initial 4.5% yield has since climbed to a staggering 54.2%!

In other words, so long as Coca-Cola maintains its current payout, Buffett will continue to earn a 54.2% return each year on that position, even if the share price remains stable. And this is just one of several companies within his portfolio that have substantially grown payouts over the years.

Finding the next Coca-Cola

Following this secret sauce, all a 35-year-old investor needs to do is find a stock that can deliver similar dividend growth as Coca-Cola has. Doing this, building a retirement fund becomes a piece of cake. Of course, that’s far easier said than done.

Spotting which companies will become dividend aristocrats or even kings isn’t straightforward. However, one major characteristic all these firms share is resilient free cash flow.

Dividends are optional payments for businesses funded by free cash flow. That’s why when times are tough, shareholder payouts often end up getting delayed or even outright cancelled since there isn’t sufficient free cash flow to support them.

There are obviously other factors to consider, such as financial health, business strategy, management talent and valuation. However, by filtering out companies with low free cash flow margins (free cash flow divided by revenue), the list of candidate stocks can be whittled down significantly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy: is this the ultimate passive income investment?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income from Realty Income. Its stable dividends put it firmly on his list of…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in easyJet shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now!

| Paul Summers

easyJet (LON:EZJ) shares have vastly outperformed the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) so far this year. Paul Summers takes a closer look.

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d use July to take advantage of a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

With UK stocks looking cheap, this Fool sees an opportunity for investors to build a passive income stream. Here's how…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Turning £3 a day into a £14,829 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

With the right investment strategies, £3 a day could lead to a £14,829 yearly second income. Here’s how I’d go…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

5 steps to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income of £10,423 a year

| James Beard

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax-efficient way of investing. Here are five steps that could make a five-figure…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy National Grid shares in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels that National Grid shares could be a smart buy, with reasons including both capital…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

At 42p, is it time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

We all love to pick up bargain stocks in the rough. Could Lloyds shares be that bargain? Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

£20k to invest? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k using Warren Buffett’s strategy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett has generated extraordinary returns over the long term. Here, Ed Sheldon explains how he’d invest £20k today using…

Read more »