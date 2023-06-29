Home » Investing Articles » Time to sell Cineworld shares

Time to sell Cineworld shares

How can investors looking for cheap shares protect themselves in the stock market? As Cineworld shares become worthless, Stephen Wright has some suggestions.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Cineworld (LSE:CINE) shares fell to 0.3p today as a court confirmed what seemed to be inevitable – the company is bankrupt and the shares are worthless. At 0.3p, the stock looks overpriced.

The situation is a reminder of the risks associated with investing, especially in shares. So what went wrong for Cineworld, and what can investors do to avoid getting into trouble in future?

Covid-19

It’s almost impossible to argue that Cineworld’s decline could have been predicted five years ago. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had a share price of £2.65.

But the business was hit hard by pandemic-induced restrictions. As a non-essential service, it was one of the first to be closed during lockdowns and one of the last to reopen. 

On top of that, streaming services moved to fill the gap left by cinemas. As people were forced to stay at home, many moved to watching films on television instead of in the cinema.

The issue here is by no means unique to Cineworld. Despite a short squeeze, US cinema chain AMC Entertainment has seen its share price fall by 72%.

These kind of events show up in the stock market from time to time, whether they are pandemics, military actions, or Icelandic ash clouds. They’re almost impossible to predict and hard to plan for.

Avoiding these kind of shocks is almost impossible, so the best plan for investors is to try and limit their impact. And I would look to do this by building a diversified portfolio.

The stock market allows investors like me to own shares in businesses across different sectors and geographies. In doing so, I hope to limit the damage from an event such as a pandemic.

Debt

The pandemic was an unpredictable and violent shock. But Cineworld isn’t the only business to have been negatively affected. 

One of the reasons it finally went under is because it was in a vulnerable position beforehand. Specifically, its high debt load made it unable to survive. 

Other industries were also harmed by the pandemic. An obvious example of this is the travel industry, where share prices have been falling significantly.

Companies like easyJet and TUI, though, have been able to survive. They’ve had to take on additional debt and increase their share count, but they look likely to make it through.

The lesson here for investors is to pay careful attention to a company’s balance sheet. The more debt it has, the more vulnerable it is likely to be in the event of an unpredictable shock. 

I think that’s likely to be important going forward. As interest rates rise, businesses that have taken on more and more debt are likely to find this becomes expensive and weighs on future returns.

Foolish takeaways

Between October 2020 and March 2021, the Cineworld share price rose by 300%. But it would have been a mistake to take this as a sign a recovery was on the way.

A look at the company’s financial position would have shown it was in trouble. And from then, there was always a risk equity investors would lose out.

The biggest lesson for investors is to focus on the business, not the share price. Share prices fluctuate, but the best businesses make for great investments over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

8.1% and 8.6% yields! Should I buy these 2 dividend stocks for a second income?

| Charlie Carman

This pair of FTSE 100 dividend stocks in the commodities and housebuilding sectors offer big yields for investors prepared to…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has been a flop in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has been the world's worst-performing major market index over six months, one year, and five years. What's…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Carnival shares six months ago here’s how much I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Carnival shares are starting to build up a head of steam after their pandemic meltdown. Could they have further to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price makes it one of my top buys for big dividends

| Alan Oscroft

How can the Legal & General share price possibly stay so low, when the FTSE 100 insurer offers a big…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Up 16% in days! Should I buy Serco Group shares?

| Ben McPoland

Serco Group is still growing despite the ending of Covid-related contracts last year. The shares are trading cheaply. So is…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Does the Ocado share price make it too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is staying up, despite no further word on any possible buyout approach. Is there a big…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Selling for pennies, are De La Rue shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether De La Rue shares offer good value following a mixed bag of news in today's final…

Read more »