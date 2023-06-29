Time to sell Cineworld shares

How can investors looking for cheap shares protect themselves in the stock market? As Cineworld shares become worthless, Stephen Wright has some suggestions.

Cineworld (LSE:CINE) shares fell to 0.3p today as a court confirmed what seemed to be inevitable – the company is bankrupt and the shares are worthless. At 0.3p, the stock looks overpriced.

The situation is a reminder of the risks associated with investing, especially in shares. So what went wrong for Cineworld, and what can investors do to avoid getting into trouble in future?

Covid-19

It’s almost impossible to argue that Cineworld’s decline could have been predicted five years ago. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had a share price of £2.65.

But the business was hit hard by pandemic-induced restrictions. As a non-essential service, it was one of the first to be closed during lockdowns and one of the last to reopen.

On top of that, streaming services moved to fill the gap left by cinemas. As people were forced to stay at home, many moved to watching films on television instead of in the cinema.

The issue here is by no means unique to Cineworld. Despite a short squeeze, US cinema chain AMC Entertainment has seen its share price fall by 72%.

These kind of events show up in the stock market from time to time, whether they are pandemics, military actions, or Icelandic ash clouds. They’re almost impossible to predict and hard to plan for.

Avoiding these kind of shocks is almost impossible, so the best plan for investors is to try and limit their impact. And I would look to do this by building a diversified portfolio.

The stock market allows investors like me to own shares in businesses across different sectors and geographies. In doing so, I hope to limit the damage from an event such as a pandemic.

Debt

The pandemic was an unpredictable and violent shock. But Cineworld isn’t the only business to have been negatively affected.

One of the reasons it finally went under is because it was in a vulnerable position beforehand. Specifically, its high debt load made it unable to survive.

Other industries were also harmed by the pandemic. An obvious example of this is the travel industry, where share prices have been falling significantly.

Companies like easyJet and TUI, though, have been able to survive. They’ve had to take on additional debt and increase their share count, but they look likely to make it through.

The lesson here for investors is to pay careful attention to a company’s balance sheet. The more debt it has, the more vulnerable it is likely to be in the event of an unpredictable shock.

I think that’s likely to be important going forward. As interest rates rise, businesses that have taken on more and more debt are likely to find this becomes expensive and weighs on future returns.

Foolish takeaways

Between October 2020 and March 2021, the Cineworld share price rose by 300%. But it would have been a mistake to take this as a sign a recovery was on the way.

A look at the company’s financial position would have shown it was in trouble. And from then, there was always a risk equity investors would lose out.

The biggest lesson for investors is to focus on the business, not the share price. Share prices fluctuate, but the best businesses make for great investments over time.