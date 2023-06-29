Home » Investing Articles » The Legal & General share price makes it one of my top buys for big dividends

The Legal & General share price makes it one of my top buys for big dividends

How can the Legal & General share price possibly stay so low, when the FTSE 100 insurer offers a big dividend yield of more than 8%?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) share price has had a bad time. Well, when I say bad, I mean good for investors who want to buy now.

It’s down 15% over five years. And that’s pushed the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down below seven. To give some sort of scale, that’s about half the FTSE 100‘s long-term average.

It’s about dividends

Shouldn’t one of the biggest insurance firms on the UK stock market be worth more than that? I think so.

It is a cyclical sector, mind, and insurance valuations can often look low. But I think a down cycle can make a great time to buy in. The real key for me, though, is the dividend.

Right now, forecasts put the Legal & General dividend yield for 2023 at 8.6%. And if they’re right, it should rise further in 2024.

But we can’t ignore the pressure on financial firms from our dire economic outlook.

FY 2022

We have a couple of months to wait to find out how the first half has gone for Legal & General. And that’s when the real inflation and interest rate pain kicked in.

But 2022 was still a tough year, and the insurer actually did pretty well.

Operating profit climbed 12% to £2.53bn. And that same 12% rise was reflected in the earnings per share figure. It all helped give the dividend a 5% boost.

When it comes to keeping a big dividend going, cash is key. And my eyes are on how the firm’s five-year plan is going.

Cash generation

The board reckons it’s on track to meet its goals, with cash generation up 14% to £1.9bn. And it spoke of “strong dividend headroom“. So far, so good.

But I fear liquidity might come under pressure this year. And for that, I look to a number of ratios. Over at the banks, their Common Equity Tier 1 ratios (which give an idea of how much ready cash can be raised) are strong.

Here at Legal & General, it’s all about the headline Solvency II coverage ratio. And it reached an impressive 236% at the end of 2022. That’s up from 187% a year prior.

And even better, by March this year it was nicely steady at 240%. So at least the first three months of 2023 look fine so far.

Dividend risk

I do think there’s a threat to the dividend this year. It would be covered about 1.6 times by forecast earnings. That looks fair, but I’d like to see a bigger safety margin at a time like this.

If the company has to hold back on its five-year dividend plan, that could hit the share price.

I still rate the stock as one of the best dividend buys in the FTSE 100, though. So why haven’t I bought any yet?

Well, I already hold some Aviva, and I think that shows a lot of the same good things as Legal & General. But the latter is on my list for my next buy. And it might be the best in the sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

 

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Up 16% in days! Should I buy Serco Group shares?

| Ben McPoland

Serco Group is still growing despite the ending of Covid-related contracts last year. The shares are trading cheaply. So is…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Does the Ocado share price make it too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is staying up, despite no further word on any possible buyout approach. Is there a big…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Selling for pennies, are De La Rue shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether De La Rue shares offer good value following a mixed bag of news in today's final…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Should I reinvest dividends to buy more British American Tobacco shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With another quarterly payout from British American Tobacco coming into view, should this shareholder simply reinvest dividends in the company?

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With £50,000, I’d buy these 5 dividend shares in July for an 8%+ yield

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane would buy this handful of high-yielding dividend shares today if he had £50,000 to invest, to aim for…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rally in July?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a disappointing few months for investors but at some point we'll enjoy a stock market rally. That's why…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? Here are 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider right now

| Kevin Godbold

With the early signs of easing price inflation, I think it’s a good time to consider owning FTSE 100 stocks,…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

3 reasons why the FTSE could be set for a second-half surge

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the global 2023 gloom, the FTSE is actually holding up pretty well. What might it take to turn back…

Read more »