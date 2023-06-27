Home » Investing Articles » Are defence stocks a no-brainer opportunity for investors right now?

Are defence stocks a no-brainer opportunity for investors right now?

Why Saxo’s head of equity strategy thinks defence stocks will continue to be a winning investment theme for the years ahead.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Defence stocks may be a worthwhile area of the market for investors to focus their research.

The head of equity strategy at investment platform Saxo – Peter Garnry — is bullish on the sector. 

Geopolitical change

Garnry argues that the war in Ukraine and other tensions in the world have “fundamentally changed” the geopolitical environment.

And now there’s a dynamic leading to the break up and realignment of global supply chains to accommodate what will become a “multipolar world” over time.

Part of that movement is increased investment in national defence all over the world. And European defence companies have been big beneficiaries, so far.

Garnry said that central and western European defence countries’ spending increased to $345bn in 2022. In real terms, that’s on par with spending in 1989, when the world still suffered from cold war tensions.

Crucially, Garnry reckons Europe’s defence budgets are now increasing fast and will likely continue growing over 10% per year for the next five years.

Big-winning European companies so far have been names such as SaabRheinmetallHensoldt, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

However, there are several London-listed companies with all or part of their businesses in the defence industry. And I reckon many of them are worth investigating now. Especially if Garnry’s theory about a tailwind in the sector proves to be correct.

For example, I’d research stocks such as BAE SystemsRolls-Royce HoldingsQinetiQBabcock International, and Serco. All have part of their operations tied to the fortunes of the defence sector.

Top-down or bottom-up?

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that the defence sector can exhibit cyclical characteristics. And that’s a risk for investors. Things may be booming now, but a downturn may only be a couple of national budget decisions away. Things change. And the fortunes of defence businesses can change as well.

Nevertheless, defence stocks can still be a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio. However, when investing for themes, it’s still important to judge each underlying business on its individual merits. Careful stock selection is always key to successful long-term investing.

Meanwhile, defence isn’t the only theme worth digging into right now. But are themes a bit like ghost footpaths we think we see stretching across a wilderness? Look hard enough, and we can see footpaths everywhere. But often they tend to peter out when we try to follow them.

And investing in themes leans towards a top-down approach to investing. But it can be argued that bottom-up investing is often more rewarding. In other words, start with attractive-looking businesses in any sector. Then appraise them according to their quality, value, and business momentum characteristics, regardless of any theme.

Indeed, investors like Billionaire Warren Buffett have made their fortunes largely investing in businesses when they are out of favour. And not when they are part of the theme of the day.

But having said that, an attractive business in an on-theme sector is probably the best of both worlds!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rheinmetall Ag. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Marks and Spencer shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Marks and Spencer shares have enjoyed a positive 2023 so far, but how has the FTSE 250 supermarket group performed…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Up 20%! Is now the time to buy Wise shares as profits triple?

| Ben McPoland

Wise shares have exploded higher after the UK payments group reported surging profits. Does this make the stock a buy…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Nvidia is up 178% in 2023! So when will Scottish Mortgage shares rise too?

| Ben McPoland

Many of the AI-related stocks in Scottish Mortgage's portfolio have surged this year. Yet the trust's shares continue to go…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this the best big-picture stock in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

To some degree, most stocks in the FTSE 100 are being affected by high inflation, rising interest rates and fears…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price is sliding. Should I buy more?

| Paul Summers

It's not been a great few months for the Persimmon (LON:PSN) share price. Will our writer be taking advantage?

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

The best chance in a decade to buy UK shares for passive income!

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors might be wary of purchasing stocks and shares in today's gloom. But we could be heading for…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Dividend Shares

£10k of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn it into £177 monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by just using a simple lump sum and investing it wisely, he could look to generate…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

5 investing lessons from my very own Warren Buffett!

| Cliff D'Arcy

With a personal fortune of $112bn, Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the world's greatest investor. But I know one…

Read more »