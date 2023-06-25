Home » Investing Articles » Building a £500k retirement nest egg with a Stocks & Shares ISA!

Building a £500k retirement nest egg with a Stocks & Shares ISA!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to generate wealth for the long run and to fund his later life.

Dr. James Fox
In 2022, the number of people with Stocks and Shares ISAs increased by around 860,000. Analysts suggest that amid a cost-of-living crisis, the increase reflected the belief that a Stocks and Shares ISA is a much better way to grow and maintain wealth than other products — a Cash ISA for example.

And I agree. The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investment, providing tax-free allowances on capital gains and dividends. So how could I use an ISA to generate a £500k nest egg for later life? Let’s explore.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The ISA

Every tax year — which runs from 6 April to 5 April — I can put money into a Stocks and Shares ISA.  The maximum annual figure is £20,000. If I have more money to invest annually, I’d have to do so through a normal, non-ISA-wrapped investment account. These can be run side by side on an investment platform like Hargreaves Lansdown.

But naturally, not everyone can put £20,000 aside every year. Instead, we can look to start with something much more affordable, say £10 a day, or £300 a month. Over a 12-month period this becomes £3,600 a year — far below the ISA allowance.

Generating wealth

Naturally, £3,600 a year in contributions doesn’t easily add up to £500,000. But that’s where a compound returns strategy comes in.

Compound returns involves investing for the long run and reinvesting my dividends and earning interest on my interest. The longer I leave it, the more it grows. After 10 years, for example, I’m earning interest on my contributions, plus 10 years of interest.

Essentially, if I were to invest £300 a month, and practice a compound returns strategy while get a 10% annualised return, it would take me 28 years to reach £500,000.

After that period, I could either start to draw it down to fund my later life, or I could leave it. By 28 years the pot could be growing at quite a rate. Leaving it for just seven more years would leave me with £1.1m.

But with £500,000 in high-yielding dividend stocks, such as Legal & General — which today offers an 8.3% yield — I could receive £40,000 a year without touching my invested capital.

Investing in quality

It’s worth remembering that no investment strategy is guaranteed to deliver results, and I could lose money. Many investors don’t enjoy a 10% annual return. However, if I do my research and make shrewd investment decisions, I stand a far greater chance of making it work.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett tells us to invest in quality, and that’s exactly what I aim for. Obviously, we’re looking for stocks that are undervalued, but it’s also about finding companies with strong cash generative businesses and great market positions.

One such company could be Hargreaves Lansdown. It’s the number one investment platform in the UK, has demonstrated impressive durability during the cost-of-living crisis, and offers a handsome 5.1% dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

