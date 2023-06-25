Home » Investing Articles » At just 4.7 times earnings, are Barclays shares the top FTSE 100 pick?

At just 4.7 times earnings, are Barclays shares the top FTSE 100 pick?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Barclays after the share price pushed downwards following Thursday’s interest rate rise.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares were hit by the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday. The stock is now down 10% over a month, and 9% over the course of a year.

As a result, we’re seeing Barclays trade at just 4.7 times earnings as investors give banks a wide berth, despite earnings more than holding up in recent quarter.

As a shareholder in Barclays, the falling share price naturally isn’t good for my portfolio. Not taking into account dividends, I’m down. However, channelling my inner Warren Buffett — the billionaire king of value investing — I think now’s an excellent time to top up.

Value and quality

Despite its mistakes in recent years, I’d suggest Britain’s second largest high street bank is still a top-quality company. It has a defined position within the market, and benefits from moderate interest rate sensitivity due to its sizeable investment banking division.

And with the share price pushing down, it’s one of the cheapest stocks out there by earnings, while DCF calculations suggest it could be undervalued by as much as 78%. 

These are two features that Buffett tells us to look out for as investors. I want to be buying stocks at a discount and I want to buy quality companies. For him, that’s Apple. As a UK-focused investor, that’s companies like Barclays and Haleon for me.

Headwinds and tailwinds

In recent quarters, performance was strong. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 11.3p for the first quarter. That’s really considerable, given EPS came in at 30.8p for the whole of 2022.

And this largely reflects the impact of rising interest rates. While Barclays has less interest rates sensitivity than Lloyds, these changes make a huge difference. Barclays saw its net interest margin reach 3.18% in Q1, up from 2.62% last year.

For the quarter, group income rose 11% to £7.2bn, with pre-tax profit coming in at £2.6bn, generating a group return on tangible equity of 15%. All very impressive.

But while share price volatility may spur investment banking operations forward, there is concern about interest rates rising and its impact on bad debt. In Q1, bad debt provisions increased to £524m from £141m a year ago.

That figure reflected higher US cards balances and the continuing normalisation anticipated in US cards delinquencies. However, the UK mortgage market will likely be a focus for bad debt as interest rates hit 5% — and could go higher. This could be a bigger, but manageable, hit.

Right time to buy?

We all want to buy in at the right moment although, when investing for the long run, a percentage point here or there doesn’t make much of a difference. But we still want to buy low and sell high.

For me, this looks like a great opportunity to buy more. And I’ve been doing so. The dividend is attractive, has strong coverage (4.25 times), and the forward yield is 6.6%. I’m also optimistic about the medium term, when interest rates fall back to around 2-3% — something of a sweet spot for banks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Barclays Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Polymetal shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Polymetal shares imploded when Russia invaded Ukraine and are yet to recover, but how would I have fared if I'd…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Does a 6.7% yield make this dividend stock a slum-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The British Land share price offers a prospective yield of 6.7%, but the dividend stock has several hurdles to overcome,…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Could cheap Lloyds shares REALLY give me £720 in annual dividend income?

| Royston Wild

Forward dividend yields on Lloyds shares have soared above the 3.7% average for FTSE 100 stocks. Does this make buying…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy for dividends in July!

| Dr. James Fox

The market isn't strong, but that's not a bad things for buyers. Here, Dr James Fox details three stocks he's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in this FTSE 100 stock, to build a £10k annual income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to lock in a lifelong second income? For me, it's high-dividend FTSE 100 stocks, plus the…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d aim to make a million by 65 from top FTSE 100 stocks like these

| Harvey Jones

Now seems like a tempting time to start investing in FTSE 100 stocks as the index looks attractively valued after…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

6.8% dividend yield! A sinking FTSE 100 stock I’d buy for a second income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could be one of the best-value blue chips out there. Here's why I'm considering increasing…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Could I match Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger and turn £10k into £150k within 15 years?

| James Beard

I've been looking at the investment returns of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger to see whether I could make £10k…

Read more »