Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 38? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £3,600 each month

No savings at 38? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £3,600 each month

Our writer explains how regular investment in shares and reinvesting the dividends could help him build substantial passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people reach a point in life where they could do with more income but do not have savings to invest. At that point, the right passive income ideas can come in very handy.

But I think some schemes to earn money without working for it seem more realistic than others.

That is why my approach to topping up my earnings involves investing in blue-chip shares I hope can pay me regular passive income in the form of dividends. Here is how I would aim to do that with no savings and a target of £3,600 a month in dividends.

Understanding dividends

When a company has surplus cash – for example because it makes a profit – it may decide to distribute it to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Dividends, however, are never guaranteed. After all, a company may not make profits, or could decide to use them for something other than shareholder payouts.

But many big successful companies with proven business models do pay dividends. The likes of Guinness owner Diageo, Unilever and British American Tobacco have all been raising their annual payouts year after year for over a decade.

That does not mean they will continue to do so. But if I can build a diversified portfolio of high-quality businesses I think may well generate sizeable free cash flows for a long time to come, I reckon I could build up a sizeable passive income from dividends.

Finding shares to buy

Even well-known companies can cut their dividend, as Shell did in 2020 – or cancel them altogether like Direct Line did this year.

So how do I go about choosing shares I think may have big dividend potential?

I look to industries I feel I understand and try to find businesses with a big end market and some enduring competitive advantage. For Diageo, Unilever and British American Tobacco, I think proprietary brands can provide such an advantage.

I also look at a company’s balance sheet. Certainly, I would look to see if it had lot of debt that could swallow up cash flows that might otherwise be used to fund dividends.

Working towards a target

How realistic is my target of £3,600 each month on average?

My passive income will depend on how much I invest and the average dividend yield of my portfolio. At a 5% yield, a monthly £3,600 income would require me to invest £864,000. If I can earn an average yield of 10%, I could hit my target investing only half that much, £432,000 a month.

With no savings when starting, that might not seem realistic. The good news is that I could build up to that amount over time. If I invest £1,000 a month and reinvest my dividends, at an average yield of 10% I could hit my target within 16 years.

Some blue-chip FTSE 100 shares offer a double-digit yield, but not many. My first principle would be to buy into great quality companies when their shares are attractively priced. I never invest purely because of a high yield. After all, dividends can always be cut.

But I do believe that if I take a disciplined approach to putting aside money regularly and hunt carefully for the right shares, over time I could hit my £3,600 monthly passive income target.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

2 simple Warren Buffett tests when finding shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a pair of investing rules he uses based on insights from the career of billionaire Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As interest rates hit 5%, is a stock market crash now inevitable

| Andrew Mackie

As investors begin to wake up to the fact that inflation is here to stay, Andrew Mackie explains how he…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Persimmon shares 5 years ago, here’s how much passive income I’d have now!

| James Beard

Persimmon shares have fallen by 56% over the past five years. And the dividend has recently been cut. Is this…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy National Grid shares right now?

| Alan Oscroft

National Grid shares might not be the cheapest on the UK stock market at the moment. But I think they…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to earn passive income

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has been buying passive income stocks without using Berkshire Hathaway’s savings. Here’s how I’d plan to do the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy one of the best dividend shares on the market?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares why they think now could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy this high-quality FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) dividend…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

UK investor sentiment is storming back. Time to buy shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Poor investor sentiment has kept shares down for years, hit by the pandemic, inflation, and interest rates. But Alan Oscroft…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Which of these 2 FTSE 100 shares should I buy for a second income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy when I next have cash to invest. Here are two…

Read more »