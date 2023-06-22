Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy even more dirt cheap Lloyds shares while they’re still under 45p? 

Should I buy even more dirt cheap Lloyds shares while they’re still under 45p? 

Lloyds shares look incredibly cheap, but the FTSE 100 bank also faces some strong economic headwinds. When will the stock recover?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It always seems like a good time to buy Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares to me, as they’ve looked great value for several years. Yet there’s little point buying cheap shares if they never actually grow.

Over the last five years, the Lloyds share price is down 28.65%. It is up 6.24% over the last 12 months, but now it’s going backwards again. This stock seems really vulnerable to bad news, while failing to benefit from the good.

Lloyds is still living in the long shadow of the financial crisis, as investors continue to view FTSE 100 banking stocks with caution. February’s banking sector meltdown didn’t help, even if the UK never came close to suffering contagion.

The financial crisis has also forced Lloyds to shift out of high-risk investment banking, and play safe by sticking to everyday consumer and business products such as savings, mortgages and loans.

Low-risk, but still risky

Some reckon it’s boring as a result, but that doesn’t bother me. I hold Lloyds as part of a balanced portfolio, and its prime role is to supply me with a steady stream of rising dividends that I will reinvest back into my portfolio for growth, then later draw as income. While a little share price action would be welcome, I hope to get that elsewhere.

The big problem is that Lloyds is almost 100% exposed to the ailing UK economy and now we have the small matter of a mortgage crisis and possible house price crash.

A lot of scary figures are being bandied around, with 2.5m fixed-rate mortgages coming up for renewal over the next 18 months (and millions more after that). Homeowners look set to pay an extra £300 a month when they remortgage at higher rates, on top of the cost-of-living crisis and higher tax burden. Tough times.

This will inevitably lead to a rise in arrears and forced repossessions. Lloyds could struggle to get its money back when selling homes in a falling market. Business customers are likely to struggle too. While Lloyds should enjoy wider net interest margins as base rates rise, that may not be enough to compensate. 

I still can’t resist it

Which brings us to the Lloyds share price, which is back below 45p again. Last week I glanced at my trading history and saw that’s the trigger for me to pile into its shares. With the stock valued at 6.2 times earnings, it’s tempting for bargain hunters.

The forecast yield is now 6.3, covered 2.7 times by earnings. That’s one of the more generous dividends on the FTSE 100, and more secure than many too. So today’s 45p looks like a good time to buy Lloyds shares. But can they actually grow?

I’m expecting it to take some time. Investors are down on the UK economy right now, and Lloyds is directly plugged into its fortunes. I don’t have cash to spare right now, but I think today’s buying opportunity could be around for a few months, and I hope to take advantage when I’ve built up my ammunition.

In the meantime, I’ll keep reinvesting the dividends from my existing stake at today’s temptingly low price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn £10,000 of Lloyds shares into a second income of £810 a year

| James Beard

I'm always searching for ways to generate a second income. And I think Lloyds shares might be the answer. But…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lock in high yields?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why this could be a very rare chance to find high yields. And he's looking to…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in this world-class FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £2m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten all-comers for years, and I really wished I owned it. So have I left…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA for £1,900 of inflation-busting passive income in year one 

| Harvey Jones

Inflation remains stubbornly high, but I can still generate a positive real-terms passive income from the FTSE 100's highest-yielding stocks.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares still a bargain?

| G A Chester

Tesco has just posted strong results and denied accusations of 'greedflation' - its share price deserves to begin with a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’m frustrated with my Lloyds shares. Should I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although Lloyds shares are up 1% over 12 months, they are down nearly 30% over five years. Are they doomed…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares might be the FTSE 100’s best buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

The Barclays share price has fallen again, and it puts the bank stock on a very low valuation for 2023.…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows! Should I snap them up today?

| John Fieldsend

These three FTSE 100 stocks could prove to be at bargain prices right now. Should I buy them today for…

Read more »