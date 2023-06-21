Home » Investing Articles » I’d drip-feed £327 a month into income shares to try for a million

I’d drip-feed £327 a month into income shares to try for a million

Building a million in net worth seems like a distant goal, but could it be possible by investing in income shares with as little as £327 a month?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to income shares, it’s hard to look past the FTSE 100. The huge Footsie firms offer me impressive payments if I invest in them. This passive income could then help me build wealth.

Let’s say I wanted to target a £1m net worth with income shares. If I was starting from scratch, I think I could hit that figure by investing £327 a month. Here’s how. 

Two factors

With some basic maths, I can show how £327 monthly potentially turns into £1m. The calculation is simple, but it relies on two important factors. 

First, how long would I be investing? I’m around 30 years from retirement age, so that figure seems as good as any. I’d be pretty happy to hit a million by then. If I wanted to hit that target in fewer years, I’d need to invest a higher amount.

Second, I need to estimate a rate of return from my income shares. Historically, the average return of the huge FTSE 100 companies is around 8%. The return of smaller, more UK-focused firms on the FTSE 250 is around 10%. So those give me a decent starting point.

Of course, I subscribe to the Foolish approach where sensible, well-researched investments can lead to higher-than-average returns over the long run. 

By doing this, I could aim for a higher average return of 12% from my income shares. That small increase makes a big difference over time. 

There’s some risk to this approach, and no investment is ever guaranteed a return. I have to accept that my investments might under-perform or even fail. I’ll aim to balance this risk by diversifying. I won’t buy shares in just one company, but 10, 20 or perhaps more. This gives me a buffer in case of a bad pick or two.

How to get to a million

Here’s what I get by plugging the numbers into an online investment calculator. I’ve included 15, 20 and 25-year periods for comparison.

Investment amount to reach £1m net worth

15 year20 years25 years30 years
6%£3,485 p/m£2,205 p/m£1,478 p/m£1,026 p/m
9%£2,727 p/m£1,565 p/m£945 p/m£587 p/m
12%£2,121 p/m£1,097 p/m£593 p/m£327 p/m

It seems unbelievable that a few hundred pounds a month can get to a million like that. But that’s just the compound interest doing its stuff. And this isn’t pie-in-the-sky theory either, thousands have already made it to a million in Stocks and Shares ISA accounts. 

In reality, I don’t expect I’ll save and invest the same amount every month for three whole decades. Likewise, £1m might not be a target I ever reach. 

Instead, I look at this as inspiration. If I keep in mind how powerful investing in income shares is? I’ll be more motivated to continue to drip-feed savings into them.

And even if I got to something like £250,000, that might seem small in comparison. But it’s still £10,000 a year at a 4% withdrawal rate. And with a bit of luck, I’d still have the full amount for a rainy day, or simply for something to leave behind for loved ones.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

10.1% and 9.4% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 stocks today?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is renowned for its excellent dividend yields. Are these two 9%+ yielding companies slam-dunk passive income buys?

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider now for a second income 

| Kevin Godbold

Market conditions have created several promising second income dividend opportunities and I'd focus on these three stocks now.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Two things that could send Scottish Mortgage shares climbing in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares are still in a slump, even though some US growth stocks have started climbing again…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will a renewed focus on oil and gas fuel Shell share price gains?

| Simon Watkins

As a new CEO looks to focus on oil and gas, boost shareholder rewards, and offload deadwood businesses, will the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown, a stock to buy for sticky inflation?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details how his favourite investment platform, Hargreaves Lansdown, can prosper in a higher interest rate environment.

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Berkeley Group shares fall on FY results. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The short-term outlook for Berkeley Group shares might be tough, but I still see a bright long-term future for the…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Meta shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the strong price gains this year of Meta shares, and explains why this might not be the…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 high-yield stocks to consider buying to help fight inflation

| Ben McPoland

The cost of living remains extremely high as we enter the second half of 2023. Here are 3 dividend stocks…

Read more »