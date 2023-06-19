Home » Investing Articles » Will new management lift British American Tobacco’s share price?

Will new management lift British American Tobacco’s share price?

Can key changes to its management board help to reverse the 23% slide in British American Tobacco’s share price this year?

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In some ways, it is unsurprising that British American Tobacco’s (LSE: BATS) share price has dropped 23% this year. After all, as evidenced in the name, it has a history of making products that have fallen out of favour.

However, changes to the management board made on 19 June will presumably seek to stress the positives. And, perhaps surprisingly to many, there are several of these.

A longtime FTSE 100 dividend star

For me, a key positive is that it has long been a leading dividend stock in the FTSE 100. In 2022, its shares had a dividend yield of 6.6%, in 2021 this was 7.9%, and in 2020 it was 7.8%. This year, the payout was initially estimated to settle somewhere above 8%.

However, according to several reports, major shareholders are pressuring its new CEO Tadeu Marroco to restart share buybacks. This would increase the total return to all shareholders even more and may begin to repair the ailing share price.

There is scope to do this, it seems to me, given the solid coverage ratio at the company. This indicates how many times an announced dividend could be paid out. Basically, a ratio of two and above is considered good, while one of 1.5 or below is a possible concern.

British American Tobacco’s ratio in 2022 was 1.71, but in recent years it has hovered around 1.5.

For me, that recent uplift is supportive of the high dividends the company has paid out over the previous five years.

Changing the business message

British American Tobacco cannot erase a legacy of making products that are bad for their users’ health. What it can do is shift the message to investors that it is making different, less harmful, products.

And this it is doing, stressing its focus on non-combustible (vaping) products. Its ambition is to have 50m consumers of such products by 2030. The goal is to reach £5bn of non-combustible product revenues in 2025.

So far, it has done well. Consumers of its non-combustible brands rose by 4.2 million in 2022, reaching 22.5 million. Revenue from these products accounted for 14.8% of its total at the end of 2022.

New management backing the CEO’s vision

It seems to me that CEO Marroco’s changes to the management board are aimed at stressing this change.

Indeed, he said as much when the changes were announced: “They… have the depth of experience to enable the continued strategic and cultural transformation of BAT.”

The new appointees also have extensive experience in many emerging markets the company is targeting for growth.

For me, one risk in the share price is lawsuits brought against the company for the damage to health created by its products. Another is government measures to further clamp down on nicotine products.

However, the increased likelihood of buybacks being restarted looks positive to me for the share price. And so do the high levels of dividends and the business growth plans.

I have other holdings that offer good dividend yields and growth prospects. But if I did not, I would buy these shares now in anticipation of substantial price gains and excellent dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Meta shares are up 114%. Should I take profits or buy more?

| Gordon Best

Meta shares have soared in 2023 following AI enthusiasm and renewed focus on advertising. Gordon Best considers whether it is…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in FTSE 100 stock Glencore have lost 19% from January but do growth plans, market conditions, and likely high…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing For Beginners

A penny share with a 7.54% yield that most have probably never heard of

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a penny share that has caught his eye for income payments, but also has the potential…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 US tech stocks to buy as the bull run continues

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of US tech stocks he's thinking about buying, due to the strong performance on the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £4 a day: here’s how!

| Kevin Godbold

Investing the equivalent of just £4 a day in stocks and shares is a good way to begin building passive…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to generate £10,000 of passive income from FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks have been paying investors a regular income stream for decades. Here's how I'd try to emulate that…

Read more »