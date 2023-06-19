Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim to generate £10,000 of passive income from FTSE 100 stocks

Here’s how I’d aim to generate £10,000 of passive income from FTSE 100 stocks

FTSE 100 stocks have been paying investors a regular income stream for decades. Here’s how I’d try to emulate that in my own ISA.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If my goal is to generate £10,000 a year in passive income from my ISA, then I’m in luck. That’s because history has shown that it’s achievable through investing in FTSE 100 stocks.  

It just requires a long-term mindset and a disciplined investment strategy. By committing £675 a month to the stock market, I can gradually build towards a very substantial portfolio over time.

Total returns

According to IG, the FTSE 100 delivered an average total return of 7.5% per year from 1984 to 2022. That figure includes dividends being reinvested. Failure to do so would have resulted in a return of only 5.4% per year, according to the same source.

So, this proves that dividend reinvestment can be a powerful tool for investors to use to accelerate wealth accumulation. By reinvesting dividends back into the market, I can take advantage of compounding returns and grow my portfolio at a faster rate.

And the sooner I grow my portfolio, the quicker I can look to generate very attractive sums of passive income.

Many investment platforms now offer dividend reinvestment plans. These allow investors to automatically reinvest dividends in additional shares, often at a discounted price.

Passive income generation

While generating £10,000 of passive income is an ambitious goal, I can make it a reality by investing regularly.

For example, if I were to invest £8,100 each year (or £675 a month) in FTSE 100 shares, I’d have £215,920 after 15 years. That’s assuming I earned the index’s average annualised return of 7.5%.

YEARACCRUED INTERESTBALANCE
1£0£8,100
5£6,795£47,285
10£35,030£116,030
12£54,373£151,573
15£94,421£215,920
Data from The Calculator Site

Of course, the historical average isn’t guaranteed moving forward. It could be less (or more) in future.

But I find the possibility of going from nothing to this potential figure in a decade-and-a-half very inspiring. No wonder it’s often called the miracle of compounding!

Switching to individual stocks

After reaching this target, I could stop reinvesting dividends and choose to live off the passive income instead.

Today, the FTSE 100 yields 3.7%. So my figure would generate annual passive income of just under £8,000.

But if I instead switched to investing in a basket of market-beating dividend stocks, I could generate £10,000 (or more). To achieve this, I’d need to find income stocks with an average yield of 4.7%.

Of course, nobody knows which stocks will be yielding what amount in 15 years time. But at present, there are numerous stocks paying market-thumping dividends.

Here’s a very small snapshot, demonstrating how it’s possible to find stocks currently yielding way more than 3.7% (or even 4.7%).

FSTE 100 STOCKDIVIDEND YIELD
Vodafone 10.47%
Taylor Wimpey8.58%
Legal & General 8.41%
Glencore 7.35%
Lloyds 5.33%

Now, it would be crucial for me to build a diversified portfolio of quality Footsie shares. This would reduce the impact that any dividend cancellation (which is always possible) could have on my overall income.

Fortunately, as we’ve seen, the FTSE 100 has ultra-high-yield dividend stocks across many different industries. These include banking, insurance, mining, telecoms, and the housebuilding sector.

These industries form the backbone of developed economies right across the globe. I don’t see that changing any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Glencore Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 US tech stocks to buy as the bull run continues

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of US tech stocks he's thinking about buying, due to the strong performance on the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £4 a day: here’s how!

| Kevin Godbold

Investing the equivalent of just £4 a day in stocks and shares is a good way to begin building passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 lessons from FTSE shares I wish I’d never bought!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought two FTSE shares hoping they'd be stars, but they turned out to be dogs. Fortunately, these bad buys…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Darktrace shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Darktrace is a fast-growing UK company using artificial intelligence to provide cybersecurity solutions. Should investors buy the shares?

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

On the day IMI joins the FTSE 100, is it the best engineering growth stock in the index?

| James Beard

IMI replaces The British Land Company in the FTSE 100 on 19 June. But does it become the best value…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Where are the best shares to buy to achieve financial freedom?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Identifying and owning the best shares to buy can lead to impressive returns in the long run, but where can…

Read more »