Home » Investing Articles » With £5 a day, here’s how I’d start earning passive income for life

With £5 a day, here’s how I’d start earning passive income for life

Christopher Ruane reckons a modest daily contribution could be enough to set up long-lasting passive income streams. Here’s his approach.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Want to earn more money without working extra hours each week for it? Loads of people do. Like millions, I aim to earn such passive income by investing in carefully selected blue-chip shares I hope might pay me chunky dividends in the future.

Buying such shares need not cost huge sums of money. In fact, I think I could put such a plan into action for just £5 a day. Here is how I would go about it.

Dividend shares

When a company makes a profit, it can choose to reinvest it in future growth. That is the approach taken by some businesses including Google parent Alphabet.

But another option is to divvy some or all of the money up among shareholders in the form of dividends.

Such dividends have no set size and indeed are never guaranteed. Some are tiny. But others can be substantial. For example, at the moment, Vodafone has a dividend yield of 10.5%. That means if I invest £1,000 in Vodafone shares today, I would hopefully receive £105 in annual dividends – if the payout is maintained at its current level.

Passive income streams

By investing in such shares, I could start to build up my dividend income.

As dividends are never guaranteed, I would spread my investments over a range of industries and businesses to reduce my risk if one firm reduces or stops its payout.

I would also take time to find companies that I felt offered me strong future passive income prospects. Rather than just looking at historical yields, I would focus on the business and its valuation.

That involves hunting for companies I think have a competitive advantage in an industry I expect to experience strong customer demand in years to come.  

Just finding a strong business is not my only criterion when buying shares though. Valuation also matters. The yield I get from a share will depend not just on the dividend’s size but also how much I pay for the share when I buy it.

Lifelong income

If I manage to achieve a dividend yield of 5%, investing £5 daily for one year ought to earn me around £91 in passive income annually.

A higher yield could earn me more. But I do not buy shares just because of their yield. My primary focus is always buying into great businesses at attractive valuations.

Over time, as my portfolio grows, hopefully my dividend income will too. Indeed, if I keep investing, I expect that my passive income could hopefully span decades to come. If I choose the right shares and keep putting aside just £5 a day to put towards such a plan, it may keep growing over the long term.

Such a plan need not cost the earth. But, however much I invest, buying the right shares at a good price will be important for my long-term success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With £5 a day, here’s how I’d start earning passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

For a fiver a day, this writer reckons he could set up passive income streams for the rest of his…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he’d aim to turn a savings pot lump sum into a much larger amount by investing…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 simple Warren Buffett questions I ask when buying cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he uses this trio of straightforward investing questions inspired by billionaire Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A forecast yield of 8.7%! Should I dig deep and buy one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares?

| James Beard

There are many dividend shares to choose from. But there's one in the FTSE 100 that's currently expected to yield…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Stocks are back in bull market territory. Here are 3 to consider buying now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After weakness last year, some of the world’s biggest equity markets are back in a ‘bull market’. Here are three…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in the FTSE 100 to quit work and live on passive income?

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index is full of dividend stocks, but how much would our writer need to invest in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to own in 2023. Our writer looks at how much money…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Growth Shares

Forget savings accounts! Here are 2 penny stocks I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These penny stocks look well positioned to outpace inflation in 2023 and beyond as they shape the future of modern…

Read more »