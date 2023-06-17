Trying to become a stock market millionaire? I’d buy cheap shares

Stock market volatility provides the perfect conditions for new millionaire investors to appear as they capitalise on cheap shares. Here’s how.

The stock market has been on a good run. Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have stayed on a relatively upward trend since October 2022, with stocks recovering from last year’s correction.

However, despite the solid progress, plenty of businesses continue trading below their pre-correction prices. In some cases, this might be justified. In others, not so much. And it’s the latter that investors can capitalise on to propel their portfolios to new heights. Maybe even into seven-figure millionaire territory.

Buy low, sell high

It’s no secret that investing in high-quality stocks at dirt cheap prices is one of the most proven strategies to build wealth in the stock market. But often, novice investor misconstrues “buy low, sell high” as focusing solely on penny stocks or other companies that trade at low prices.

Sadly, it’s not that simple. One stock priced at 500p is entirely possible to be cheaper than one at 10p. How? Because the price is relative.

The value of a stock is derived from the value of the underlying business. Therefore, a stock trading at 10p can be expensive if the underlying company is only worth 5p.

Similarly, shares trading at 500p may be at a discount if the firm is worth closer to 750p. The key to success is to spot the companies whose share price is lower than the intrinsic value.

Corporate valuation is a complex topic filled with nuances that industry experts spend their entire lives trying to understand. Fortunately, investors don’t need to be valuation geniuses during a stock market crash or correction to find bargains.

Loss-aversion is a powerful emotional bias that’s difficult to overcome. Panicking investors almost always make the mistake of selling in a bear market when they should be doing the exact opposite. And, consequently, spectacular companies often end up being sold off even if business is booming.

Making a million in the stock market

Even when capitalising on bargain buying opportunities, the road to becoming a stock market millionaire is still long. After successfully identifying a cheap stock worth buying, investors still have to wait for the rest of the world to realise their value before the share price will increase. And sometimes that can take a while – weeks, months, or even years.

That’s a lot of time for an investor to doubt their analysis. And it’s why seeking out opposing opinions on the company is critical, as it can reveal previously overlooked threats to a firm. This strategy is precisely how super-investor Warren Buffett used the stock market to become a billionaire.

Trying to replicate Buffett’s 20% annualised returns is difficult, to say the least. Fortunately, investors trying to become millionaires don’t have to hit as high a threshold to succeed.

Investing £500 a month in a low-cost index fund to match the stock market’s average 10% returns is enough to hit seven figures in 29 years. Of course, that’s assuming historical gains continue moving forward, which may not be the case.

However, this journey can be given a turbo boost by successfully hand-picking beaten-down stocks today. The risk is significantly higher, but stock picking opens the door to market-beating returns. And even if an investor only musters an extra 2% return each year, that’s enough to potentially hit just over £1.5m over the same period.