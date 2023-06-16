Home » Investing Articles » No Cash ISA for me! How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 12% annual return

No Cash ISA for me! How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 12% annual return

Even as interest rates rise, this writer is sticking to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s his plan to target long-term double-digit returns.

Published
For me, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a useful vehicle to try and build long-term wealth. In fact, taking the long-term approach to investing as I do, I think tucking my money away in an ISA and letting it get to work is very attractive.

But with some attractive interest deals available for Cash ISAs right now, I could use one of them and avoid the capital loss risk present in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Why am I not doing that? I think I might get a bigger return overall by putting my ISA to work in the stock market!

As an example, imagine I wanted to target a 12% return on my ISA share portfolio. Here is how I would go about it.

Choosing a timeframe

When setting my target, a small but important piece of definition will help me clarify my investment objective and strategy.

If I want an annualised return of 12%, or what might be described as my compounded annual growth rate, it means I want my average return to be 12% a year for the lifetime of my Stocks and Shares ISA. Even though some years I may do worse, in others I could do better, meaning I still hit my target.

As an example, Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway has produced a compounded annual gain in its per-share market value of 19.8% since 1965. Last year it only managed a 4% annual gain. But the average is much higher than that, thanks to years like 2021 when the annual gain was 29.6%.

An alternative that should be easier to hit is aiming for a regular annual return of 12% — but not immediately.

Power of compounding

How might that work in practice? Imagine I invest in dividend shares that yield around 8%. I could withdraw my dividends as I receive them, meaning I would earn an 8% annual return from dividends alone.

But if I instead reinvested them (something known as compounding), after 11 years I would be earning a 12% annual return on my original investment, presuming constant share prices and dividends.

Simply by forgoing cash dividends in the first few years, I could increase my annual return down the line without needing to invest any more cash.

I would not sacrifice quality for yield when selecting shares. After all, dividends are never guaranteed. But right now, quite a few blue-chip FTSE 100 shares have dividend yields over 8%, including British American Tobacco, Legal & General and M&G.

Quality on sale

Above, I explained how I could aim for my 12% return target using dividends alone. If I choose quality companies that can grow their profits over time, buying when they are attractively valued could help me benefit from a rising share price as well as dividends.

But even if I buy great companies, if I overpay I could see my investment value shrink as the share price falls.

That is why I aim to build a Stocks and Shares ISA stuffed with a range of great businesses. But I do so patiently, waiting for share prices I think offer me good value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and M&g Plc.

