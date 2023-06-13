Home » Investing Articles » A pair of great FTSE 100 shares for passive income

A pair of great FTSE 100 shares for passive income

In my ongoing search for higher passive income, I found these two FTSE 100 stocks. One offers a dividend yield of 9.7% a year; the other pays 8.4%. Nice!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a big fan of passive income, I quickly realised three things while scouring the FTSE 100 index earlier today for shares that pay big cash dividends.

First, plenty of Footsie shares offer great dividend income to shareholders. Second, my wife and I already own four of the FTSE 100’s top ten cash payers. Third, the highest-paying income stocks are concentrated in just a few sectors.

Two stocks for powerful passive income

In a month, my wife will receive a tax-free lump sum. We aim to invest this windfall into shares offering a good balance between passive income and future capital gains. Thus, here are two income stocks that are now on our buy list.

Income share #1: M&G

Share-price performance: -0.4% over one year, -10.7% over five years (excluding dividends)

Dating back to 1931, savings and investment group M&G (LSE: MNG) today manages money for over 5m clients worldwide. Alas, the group had a troubled 2022, thanks to the biggest falls for stocks and bonds in decades. But as markets rebound this year, I view this Footsie share as a potential ‘dividend dynamo’.

At the current share price of 201.14p, M&G is valued at under £4.8bn. To me, this indicates that it could be a takeover target to be gobbled up in the ongoing consolidation within global asset management.

Also, M&G’s dividend yield of 9.7% a year is one of the highest cash yields in London. Of course, future dividends aren’t guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled without notice. But I’m expecting the board to at least hold this payout in 2023.

Despite my concerns that the growth of passive investing could hit its fees, M&G is among my top FTSE 100 buys for future passive income.

Dividend stock #2: Glencore

Share-price performance: -9.5% over one year, +14.3% over five years (excluding dividends)

My second stock for passive income is global mining and commodity trading company Glencore (LSE: GLEN). This group digs up and sells vital commodities worldwide, which is a messy business. Hence, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investors often shun mining stocks.

At the current share price of 435.8p, Glencore is valued at £54.2bn, making it a FTSE 100 heavyweight. Yet the group’s valuation has tumbled over a fifth in 2023, due to slower global growth depressing commodity prices.

While I’m certain 2023 will be tougher than 2022 for Glencore, its stock looks way too cheap to me. It trades on a multiple of under 4.2 times historic earnings, for an earnings yield of 24%. That’s around three times the FTSE 100’s earnings yield.

Also, Glencore’s dividend yield of 8.4% a year is covered 2.9 by earnings. Therefore, even though its profits are set to fall this year, I don’t foresee big cuts to this cash payout. But the group did reduce its dividend in 2015, 2016, and 2020, so who knows?

Finally, while we plan to buy both shares next month, my wife and I wouldn’t ‘bet the farm’ on either stock. History has shown us that a balanced, well-chosen portfolio of perhaps 20-30 income shares is a wiser route to rising passive income!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought a brilliant FTSE income stock and it isn’t Aviva or Imperial Brands

| Harvey Jones

My latest income stock pick isn't one of the obvious FTSE 100 dividend heroes, but I think it should prove…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are FTSE fashion stocks my gateway to riches?

| John Choong

FTSE fashion stocks had fallen out of favour for several years. But with strong gains this year, are they the…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for investors to buy in uncertain times!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are perfect safe-haven picks for this period of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price doomed to long-term decline?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the reasons for today's BT share price and considers where it might end up going from…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

What might light a fire under Lloyds shares in 2023?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere in 2023 and have lost 27% over five years. So what might turn the tanker…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

At £1.50 are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

With the current share price implying a market cap of £12.6bn, Stephen Wright looks at whether Rolls-Royce shares are cheap…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in a FTSE 100 Index ETF, how much passive income would I receive?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at how much passive income investors could expect to receive from a £10k investment in the UK's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could B&M shares be a long-term winner?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of buying B&M shares at their current valuation, in the context of a…

Read more »