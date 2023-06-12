Home » Investing Articles » Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain on the FTSE 100 today?

Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain on the FTSE 100 today?

The Lloyds share price looks cheap from both an earnings and income perspective. So should I load up on the FTSE 100 bank today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Today I’m searching for the best cheap FTSE 100 bargains to buy for my portfolio. Focusing on great value stocks has served many successful investors (like billionaire Warren Buffett) well. While I might not make billions with this strategy it may help me make a big stash of cash!

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is one UK share that offers excellent all-round value on paper. The ‘Black Horse Bank’ trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of six times. It also carries a juicy 6.2% dividend yield for 2023.

Should I buy it for my ISA, then?

Earnings growth

City analysts expect Lloyds to grow earnings by single-digit percentages in 2023. This is thanks to expectations of ‘sticky’ inflation in the bank’s UK marketplace that could significantly boost its net income.

The sort of hefty prices rises we’re seeing mean the Bank of England looks almost certain to keep raising rates. Just today Jonathan Haskell, a member of Threadneedle Street’s rate-setting committee, said as much in The Scotsman newspaper.

It’s important we continue to lean against the risks of inflation momentum, and therefore that further increases in interest rates cannot be ruled out. As difficult as our current circumstances are, embedded inflation would be worse.

Jonathan Haskell

The question, of course, is just how much higher rates can go from current levels of 4.5%. A string of shocking inflationary readings suggests to me there could be much more to come.

Market expectations on future rates continue to climb too. They currently sit at around 5.5%, up around a percentage point from where they were at the start of the year.

Extra Bank of England rate rises would boost the profits retail banks make on their lending activities. Lloyds’ own net interest margin – which measures the difference between what these firms pay savers in interest and what they charge borrowers — rose 0.54% during the 12 months to March 2023.

Risky business

So why aren’t these ever-improving estimates pushing Lloyds’ share price higher? Well many investors (myself included) believe persistently high inflation, further rate action, and weak economic growth in the UK will have a significant net negative effect on the bank’s profits.

Not only could loan growth be choked off as consumers and businesses dial back their spending plans, lenders also face a sustained rise in heavy credit impairments as customers struggle to make repayments. Lloyds set aside another £243m in the first quarter alone to cover this eventuality.

As if this wasn’t enough, traditional banks like this face growing pressure from digital-led challenger banks. The lower cost bases of these new entrants allow them to (largely speaking) offer up better products, I feel. In this cost-of-living crisis, their superior savings and loan rates are especially appealing as consumers endeavour to save or to make money any which way.

The verdict

The problem for Lloyds is that these problems look set to last long beyond 2023. Competition looks likely to worsen, while the UK economy looks set for prolonged stagnation on a variety of structural problems.

There are plenty of attractive FTSE 100 value shares I’d rather buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy on the recent price dip?

| Kevin Godbold

The BAE Systems share price reflects a strong trading environment and the dividend record makes the stock worthy of consideration.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My best AI stock to buy for growth, dividends, and share buybacks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 100 data and analytics company might be the best stock to buy to profit from…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

The 4 most important investing skills

| Morgan Housel

Understanding your game without being swayed by people playing different games is an investing power.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

4 UK stocks that could make me £10k in second income annually

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of his favourite UK stocks that have dividend yields above 5% and could provide welcome…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

How to try and turn an ISA into £20k of passive income a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details how a long-term investing approach using an ISA could be a great way to generate passive…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a Stocks and Shares ISA into £496k of passive income a year!

| Dr. James Fox

£496k as passive annual income... Is this a dream figure? Here, Dr James Fox explains how it's theoretically achievable using…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are going nowhere. What might revive them?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares were riding high in February, but then came the US banking crisis. Down 22% over five years, what…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

‘Be greedy when others are fearful’: why now’s the time to buy UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why right now could represent a rare chance to supercharge his portfolio by focusing on discounted…

Read more »