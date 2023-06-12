Home » Investing Articles » At £1.50 are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain?

At £1.50 are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain?

With the current share price implying a market cap of £12.6bn, Stephen Wright looks at whether Rolls-Royce shares are cheap relative to other stocks.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, shares in Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) are hovering around the £1.50 mark. At the beginning of January, they were 98p.

That’s obviously a significant rise since the start of the year. But with a new CEO on board, determined to push the company towards new highs, could the stock still be a bargain?

A turnaround

Over the last few months, Rolls-Royce has been starting to emerge on the other side of a difficult period. And just lately, the stock has had a couple of tailwinds behind it. 

The most significant of these is the return of air travel, especially long-haul flights. This is important because a lot of the company’s revenue comes from servicing the engines it provides for aircraft. 

More usage means more frequent servicing needs. And this, in turn, means more high-margin revenue for Rolls-Royce.

Another reason is the company has a new chief executive officer. And since his arrival, Tufan Erginbilgic has been outspoken about his desire to transform the company. 

The new CEO aims to boost profitability by improving efficiency. Rolls-Royce cut around 20% of its staff to stay afloat during the pandemic, but it looks like there’s more to come.

All of this means the next five years for the business are likely to be better than the last five. But with the stock up 50% since the start of the year, is the recovery already priced in?

A £12.6bn business?

Rolls-Royce currently has around 8.35bn shares outstanding. So a share price of £1.50 implies a market cap of around £12.6bn for the entire company. 

Is that a lot? It depends on what else is on offer in the stock market – if Rolls-Royce looks likely to make more money relative to its price than other companies, then the stock might be a bargain. 

Within the FTSE 100, there are some interesting stocks for comparison. Rolls-Royce’s current share price makes it around the same size as Bunzl (£10.6bn).

Unlike Rolls-Royce, Bunzl is not in the middle of a turnaround. It has been growing slowly and steadily, which makes it arguably more stable, but without the same scope for improvements. 

For the current year, Rolls-Royce is forecasting around £800m in operating profit. Last year, Bunzl managed £757m and is forecasting for this to increase this year.

Bunzl, though, has a much better balance sheet than Rolls-Royce does. With less debt and less interest to pay, Bunzl is arguably in a better position to convert its income to free cash.

A stock to buy?

In summary, Rolls-Royce shares look to me to be reasonably valued at the moment. At least, they do when compared with another FTSE 100 stock trading at around the same price.

I can see a case either way for the stock at the moment. If the new CEO’s efficiency plans bear fruit, then earnings could grow and the stock could turn out to be a bargain.

Equally, I think there’s a good case to be made for thinking that the risks are too great right now. If I were looking to buy shares in a business with a £12bn price tag, I’d look to Bunzl instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are FTSE fashion stocks my gateway to riches?

| John Choong

FTSE fashion stocks had fallen out of favour for several years. But with strong gains this year, are they the…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for investors to buy in uncertain times!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are perfect safe-haven picks for this period of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price doomed to long-term decline?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the reasons for today's BT share price and considers where it might end up going from…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

What might light a fire under Lloyds shares in 2023?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere in 2023 and have lost 27% over five years. So what might turn the tanker…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in a FTSE 100 Index ETF, how much passive income would I receive?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at how much passive income investors could expect to receive from a £10k investment in the UK's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could B&M shares be a long-term winner?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of buying B&M shares at their current valuation, in the context of a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain on the FTSE 100 today?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price looks cheap from both an earnings and income perspective. So should I load up on the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy on the recent price dip?

| Kevin Godbold

The BAE Systems share price reflects a strong trading environment and the dividend record makes the stock worthy of consideration.

Read more »