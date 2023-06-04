Home » Investing Articles » Up 77%! 1 red-hot penny stock I’d buy in June

Up 77%! 1 red-hot penny stock I’d buy in June

Shares of Billington Holdings (LSE: BILN) have been on fire over the last few months. Here’s why I don’t think it’s too late to buy this surging penny stock.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billington Holdings (LSE: BILN) is a penny stock I sure wish I’d bought one year ago. Or six months ago for that matter. It’s up 71% and 77% in those respective time frames!

Over five years, the share price is ‘only’ up 43.5%, as there was a setback during the pandemic. But barring a cancellation in 2019, there have also been cash dividends along the way. So this has largely been a very solid investment in recent times.

Bu what about the future? Well, I think there could further gains ahead. Here’s why.

Made of steel

Founded 76 years ago, Barnsley-based Billington is today one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction solutions specialists.

The £51m-capitalised group turns raw steel into finished products, from simple structures to the most complex, which are then used by top contractors across the UK. Specialist lines of business include protective coatings, hoardings, safety barriers, and steel staircases.

Understandably, Covid impacted the company’s revenue and profits. There were project delays and supply chain issues, as well as cost pressures exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

But the company has deftly navigated these issues, as seen in its FY22 results (year ending 31 December). Revenue rose 4.7% year on year to £86.6m, while profits soared more than fourfold from £1.3m to £5.8m. And its operating margin climbed to 6.8%, which is higher than previous years.

This flowed through to a fivefold increase in the dividend, which was raised from 3p to 15.5p. It was the highest declared dividend in the company’s history.

Management said: “We anticipate a further improvement in performance during 2023. Beyond the current year the market is more unpredictable. However, Billington has emerged from the pandemic as a stronger and more efficient business, which continues to be supported by a healthy balance sheet“.

Bright future

CEO Mark Smith is targeting more complex projects such as large warehouses, data centres, and stadiums. It’s also supplying steel to the booming UK film and TV studios industry.

According to consultancy firm Knight Frank, this sector will need an additional 6m square feet of production space by 2026 to meet rising demand from the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

As a result, the company has a strong order book for 2023, and is seeing opportunities in high-growth areas like renewable energy infrastructure and ‘gigafactories’ for electric vehicle batteries.

Of course, steel prices can be volatile, potentially impacting the firm’s profits, though the company does stockpile if necessary and employs various price hedging strategies.

And despite the cloudy economic forecast for the UK economy, brokers still expect a 30% increase in sales this year. Plus, they see profits soaring to between £7m and £8m. As for the dividend, there’s a massive hike to 20p penciled in.

Good value

The stock has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight, which screams value to me. It also carries a forward dividend yield of 4.9%, with the potential payout well covered 2.5 times by earnings.

Overall then, this is a well-run business supplying many high-growth sectors of the UK economy. The shares look cheap and the dividend promises a decent income stream.

If I had cash to invest this month, I’d buy Billington shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build a £1.4m pension pot starting at the age of 30

| Dr. James Fox

It's never too late to start contributing to a pension. Certainly not at the age of 30. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in my ISA for a second income of £20,000 a year?

| Charlie Carman

Looking to earn a £20k second income from a portfolio of dividend stocks? Charlie Carman explores the amount he'd need…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Dividend Shares

5.3% dividend yield! A UK share to buy in June and hold for a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK stock is quietly paying a steadily rising dividend yield that most have missed. Is it one of the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

6.9% yield! Here’s the Lloyds Bank dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has fallen sharply from its highs of February. But should I buy the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 ISA in June to aim for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

With mortgage rates at mini-budget crisis levels, Stephen Wright thinks there are passive income opportunities in real estate investment trusts…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Could I become a millionaire within 20 years investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Is it possible to build a seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio inside two decades? This writer thinks so. Here's…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If AI thrives, these FTSE 100 stocks could too

| Ben McPoland

The rise of AI threatens the status quo in many industries. But these FTSE 100 stocks could reap the benefits…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Top Stocks

Best British shares to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including one previous Share Advisor…

Read more »