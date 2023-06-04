Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Barclays shares five years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barclays shares five years ago, here’s what I’d have now

After peaking in early March, Barclays shares took a beating as the US banking crisis shook stocks. But how has this stock performed over five years?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I routinely screen the FTSE 100 index for undervalued shares, one stock keeps popping up. Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares appear to be among the cheapest in the London market, but perhaps that’s for good reason?

The stock goes nowhere

On Friday, the Blue Eagle bank’s shares closed at 156.76p, which values the group at £24.4bn. That’s 22.4% above the stock’s 52-week low of 128.12p. This bottom came on 20 March, shortly after three mid-sized US banks failed.

Just 12 days before, the share price hit its 2023 peak of 198.86p. In other words, the bank’s shares plunged by 35.6% in under two weeks. Wow.

Incredibly, Barclays shares are at the same level today as they were in mid-November 2008, when the world was in the throes of the financial crisis of 2007-09. Here’s how this stock has performed over eight different timescales:

1 week-0.1%
1 month+2.3%
3 months-8.7%
6 months0.0%
1 year-7.3%
2 years-15.9%
3 years+31.2%
5 years-20.5%

My table shows that Barclays shares have only produced positive returns over one month and three years. But remember that share prices were in the doldrums in mid-2020, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Over one year, the stock is down more than 7%, while it has lost more than a fifth of its value over five years. Then again, these figures exclude cash dividends, which significantly boost the returns of longer-term shareholders.

What if I’d bought in 2018?

For the record, my wife bought Barclays stock for our family portfolio in early July last year. But what if we’d bought £1,000 worth of the shares exactly five years ago?

My table shows that £1k invested in the bank half a decade ago would be worth just £794.80 today. And what about those cash dividends I mentioned earlier? These are the yearly per-share dividends paid by Barclays over the past five years:

Year ending31/12/202231/12/202131/12/202031/12/201931/12/2018
Total dividend7.25p6p1p6.5p

In 2020, Barclays and other leading British banks cancelled their dividends in order to shore up their balance sheets during the Coronavirus calamity. Nevertheless, the stock has delivered total dividends of 20.75p a share over the past half-decade.

£1,000 invested in the shares back then would have bought 500 shares at £2 each. Thus, the total dividends received by this holding would be 500 times 20.75p, which comes to £103.75.

Hence, I finally have an answer to my question. A grand invested into this share five years ago would be worth £794.80 plus £103.75 today, which totals £898.55.

Therefore, I’d have lost £101.45 (-10.1%) of my investment by buying the shares. Over the same period, the FTSE 100 is down less than 1%, excluding dividends. In summary, this widely held stock has been a Footsie laggard and loser since June 2018!

Given that the Barclays shares look undervalued to me, plus I am drawn to their near-5% dividend, I would gladly buy more stock today. If I had any spare cash, that is!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Why this could be the best stock market dip to buy this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about the fall in the stock market over the past few weeks, and why he feels this…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Investing in these 3 super REITs could generate a second income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three REITs that have the potential to provide the winning combination of income and growth in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 smart investment ideas for £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With £100k to invest, investors have plenty of options today. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three ideas for this kind of…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build a £1.4m pension pot starting at the age of 30

| Dr. James Fox

It's never too late to start contributing to a pension. Certainly not at the age of 30. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in my ISA for a second income of £20,000 a year?

| Charlie Carman

Looking to earn a £20k second income from a portfolio of dividend stocks? Charlie Carman explores the amount he'd need…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Dividend Shares

5.3% dividend yield! A UK share to buy in June and hold for a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK stock is quietly paying a steadily rising dividend yield that most have missed. Is it one of the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

6.9% yield! Here’s the Lloyds Bank dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has fallen sharply from its highs of February. But should I buy the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 ISA in June to aim for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

With mortgage rates at mini-budget crisis levels, Stephen Wright thinks there are passive income opportunities in real estate investment trusts…

Read more »