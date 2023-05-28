No savings at 40? I’d ignore Bitcoin and buy-to-let and invest in cheap UK shares

I think UK shares are a much better way of building long-term retirement wealth than gambling on Bitcoin or becoming a buy-to-let landlord.

Investing is all about making choices and for me, UK shares are far more attractive way to build long-term wealth than gambling on Bitcoin or bothering with buy-to-let.

If I was 40 and had no savings to my name, apart from a bit of cash in the bank for emergencies, I’d make building up wealth for my retirement a financial priority. Once I’d paid off expensive short-term debt such as any credit card bills, I’d get stuck into investing.

A little bit too volatile

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin tempts some, but not me. Yes, the price has rebounded 60% this year to around $27,000, I don’t feel I can build my future on it. It’s just too volatile. I’m not convinced by the end user case, either. One day, Bitcoin could collapse to zero.

There’s a chance it could prove its worth and the price could hit $1m as some traders claim. I’d like to have a tiny bit of exposure in my portfolio just in case, but most will be in UK shares.

I’ve been tempted by buy-to-let over the years too, but not today. The big advantage of investing in property is that I can leverage by borrowing to invest. However, finding a property, doing it up, paying a heap of stamp duty, then dealing with tenants sounds too much like hard work.

Now could be a good time to invest in bricks and mortar as house prices fall. But the income from a rental property is taxable, as is capital growth from rising house prices. By comparison, any UK shares I buy inside a Stocks and Shares ISA are completely free of tax. I don’t even have to mention them on my self-assessment return.

I’m much more excited about buying shares, as there are loads of top value stocks on the FTSE 100 today. Better still, as well as being cheap to buy, many offer me amazing dividend yields.

While Bitcoin pays no income and buy-to-let rentals yield around 5% to 6%, housebuilder Taylor Wimpey gives me income of 8.01% a year, currently.

Loads of top tax-free yields

Alternatively, I could invest in mining giant Rio Tinto, which yields 8.4% a year. Meanwhile, Legal & General Group yields 8.5%, and fund manager M&G yields 10.21%.

Better still, after the recent dip in share prices, they look cheap. Taylor Wimpey trades at just 6.2 times earnings (15 times is traditionally seen as fair value). Rio Tinto (7.1 times), L&G (5.9 times) and M&G (11.6 times) also look cheap. That income is free of tax inside an ISA.

Shares have risks too, of course. As the global economy struggles, stock markets could fall further. High yields often prove unsustainable, and those dividends could be cut, at any time. Any of my stock choices could underperform the market, even in a recovery.

But I would reduce the potential downside by building a balanced portfolio of around a dozen UK shares over time, with the aim of holding them for the long term. At 40, retirement will be at least 25 years away. That gives my portfolio plenty of time to grow, with dividends reinvested.