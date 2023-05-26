Home » Investing Articles » Buying 10,400 dirt cheap M&G shares today would give me dividend income of £2,038 a year

Buying 10,400 dirt cheap M&G shares today would give me dividend income of £2,038 a year

This FTSE 100 stock’s double-digit yield offers me a highly lucrative second income stream. I’m itching to buy it, but there are risks.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I bought M&G (LSE: MNG) shares in March when they yielded more than 9% a year, giving me a spectacular second income stream. After this week’s dip, the FTSE 100 asset manager’s shares offer even more income.

The stock is now forecast to yield a staggering 10.4% this year, which will excite some while ringing alarm bells among others. Double-digit yields are tempting, but notoriously risky.

I’m taking a chance here

I fell for two last autumn – housebuilder Persimmon and mining giant Rio Tinto. Both have subsequently slashed their dividends, by 75% and 50% respectively. Yet most investors, including me, saw that coming. I’m still up by around 10% or so, while today’s yields still look halfway decent at 4.92% and 8.22% respectively.

At first glance, M&G’s dividend looks similarly doomed as the company actually made a £1.62bn loss last year. However, the reason was fairly technical, down to non-cash losses in the fair value of its surplus annuity assets and from derivatives used to hedge its Solvency II balance sheet, triggered by rising yields.

I’m more worried by last year’s plunge in capital generation, from £1.87bn to a negative £397m. However, that didn’t stop management from increasing the dividend by 7.1% to 19.6p per share, and rewarding loyal shareholders with a £503m share buyback. Better still, M&G hopes to generate £2.5bn of capital this year.

If it can dispense largesse in the bad times, I don’t see why it should cut back as its capital recovers, although I’m not privy to board decision-making.

Markets expect M&G to generate net income of £412m this year, rising to £473m in 2024. The stock is cheap, trading at a forward P/E of 11.3 times earnings, then 9.82 times in 2024. Net debt remains a worry though. At £7.5bn, it dwarfs the company’s £4.53bn market-cap. 

Scary but tempting

The M&G share price is down 3.66% over the last week and 11.86% over 12 months, and I sniff an opportunity as investors run scared of the US debt ceiling row.

I’m really keen to take advantage of today’s high yield and low valuation. If I invested my full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance in M&G at today’s share price of 192.30p, I’d have 10,400 shares. If management holds the 2023 dividend at the 2022 level of 19.60p per share (it could increase it), my £10k stake would give me income of £2,038 a year.

That’s a dizzying income but given the risks I’ve outlined, I’m not brave enough to invest my full ISA allowance in M&G. I’ll spend too much time fretting over whether management follows Persimmon and Rio Tinto in hacking the dividend.

What M&G really needs now is a bull market, to boost investor confidence and get the cash flowing into its funds again. I’d like to invest before that happens, to reap the benefit of the recovery (whenever it comes).

By investing £5,000 I can avoid being too overweight on M&G and still generate a second income of more than £500 a year. There are risks, but the potential rewards are worth it. I’ll buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,208 yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Relative to their earnings, UK shares look very cheap right now. Here’s how I’d take advantage to build a passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A 73% upside? Here’s why I just bought Barclays stock

| John Fieldsend

Barclays stock seems undervalued at its current price. Analysts like the look of it, and I’ve just snapped up a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is £8 the turning point for Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| John Fieldsend

An excellent May trading update has boosted Hargreaves Lansdown shares. Is it enough for me to buy a few myself…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£15k in these 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks would give me a second income of £1,196 a year

| Harvey Jones

Top FTSE 100 stocks are cheaper after this week's stock market dip and offer even higher yields. Here are three…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 31p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Penny stocks are volatile but they can prove to be very lucrative investments. Charlie Carman picks one he'd add to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

6.6% and 9.7% yields! 2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I only have a limited amount of cash to invest each month on UK stocks. Here are two cheap shares…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA today to aim for a million!

| Charlie Carman

If I started my investing journey at 30, I'd open a Stocks and Shares ISA now to harness the power…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 30% in 2023, I think this FTSE 250 stock is just getting started!

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks have done very well indeed in 2023 so far. Our writer picks out one he…

Read more »