Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 bank that yielded 11% in 2022 and is set for growth

The FTSE 100 bank that yielded 11% in 2022 and is set for growth

With a government stake, balance sheet strength, stellar dividends, and exciting growth prospects, this FTSE 100 bank looks a bargain to me.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 bank NatWest (LSE: NWG) are 12% down on the year. Much of this, it seems to me, is still attributable to investor fears over another banking crisis.

These fears were dramatically reawakened after Silicon Valley Bank failed and then Credit Suisse collapsed. These events conjured up images for FTSE 100 investors of the collapse of Northern Rock bank in 2007.

These fears still look overdone to me and, in the case of NatWest, look even less grounded.

UK banks are stronger now

One key point for me is that the UK banking system is much stronger than it was in 2007. After the great financial crisis, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority regularly began stress-testing for banks’ capital resilience.

Also after 2007, all the major UK banks’ riskier trading activities were further siloed away from their retail activities.

The UK government additionally stepped in when required to support its major banks. These banks were deemed critical to the functioning of the economy. NatWest was one such bank, with the government taking a direct stake in it.

The implication here for me is that the UK government would do the same thing again in such an event.

Strong balance sheets and plans

An indication to me that we are further away from such a crisis came at the beginning of the week. The government sold around £1.26bn of NatWest shares back to the bank via a direct buyback.

This was the sixth block sale of shares since the government intervened in 2008, reducing its stake to around 38%. It seems to me a ringing endorsement of what NatWest has done since then.

This confidence appears well-founded, given the bank’s Q1 2023 results as well. These showed core equity (‘CET1’) capital ratio requirements of 14.4% — higher than in Q4, and above the 10% benchmark. Core equity is composed of highly-rated assets that can be sold off quickly to shore up capital if needed.

Additionally positive was an attributable profit of just under £1.3bn and a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 19.8%.

Stellar shareholder rewards

In 2022, NatWest shares gave a dividend yield of 11.4%, up from 4.3% the previous year. Dividends vary for a variety of reasons, of course. However, in its 2022 results, chief executive Alison Rose said that the bank plans to deliver a sustainable ROTE of 14% to 16%.

Rose also said that it intends to maintain its payout ratio of 40% in 2023. She added that this will include the ability to deploy any excess capital by making additional share buybacks.

One risk in the stock for me is that a sustained decline in interest rates would reduce its net margins. This, though, could be offset through growth in other areas, such as investment banking.

Another risk is that the global economy takes a very dramatic turn for the worse. This would test even the most robust bank’s balance sheet strength. For me, though, it seems clear that, if required, NatWest would be backed again by the government.

I already have holdings in this sector, but if I did not then I would buy NatWest today. For me, it offers potentially high dividends and growth at a knockdown share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 UK growth shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June!

| Royston Wild

I'm expecting these UK shares to deliver spectacular earnings growth over the next decade. Here's why I'd buy them for…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Why 2023 could be the best year to buy value shares ever

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon this year could offer some of the best value shares I've seen for ages. But I also think…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Are Centrica shares one of the best buys in the FTSE 100 right now?

| Charlie Carman

Centrica shares have rallied 27% in 2023 after the British Gas owner tripled its adjusted operating profits, but can they…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I think are screaming buys!

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can help turbocharge one's long-term capital gains. Here are two that I think have very bright…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

Which of these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are very popular with UK share investors in 2023. But which should I buy next month…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Why I’m hoping going nuclear will help power Rolls-Royce shares!

| James Beard

Our writer has recently bought some Rolls-Royce shares. He's hoping that the company's investment in nuclear energy will send them…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash coming, I’m buying these fast food stocks

| Gordon Best

Fast food is historically one of the best performing sectors during a stock market crash. With fears growing, Gordon Best…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Dividend Shares

HSBC shares yield 5.5%. Are they worth buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the dividend outlook for HSBC shares has improved, and what this could mean for income investors…

Read more »