Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need to quit my job and live purely on passive income?

How much do I need to quit my job and live purely on passive income?

Stocks and shares are a great way of generating a passive income in retirement, but investment success won’t happen overnight.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s every stock market investor’s dream to generate enough money to quit their job and live off the passive income from their dividends. Even if they don’t actually want to stop working, it’s nice to have the choice.

Like most grand ambitions, it can’t be done overnight. Building a big enough portfolio to generate a decent level of retirement income is the work of decades for most of us. So the earlier we start, the better.

Even if we don’t earn enough money to retire early, at least we should enjoy a decent level of comfort when we finally stop working.

The FTSE 100 is the arguably the world’s best stock market for passive income. Currently, the index yields 3.6%, which is forecast to hit 4.2% this year. By comparison, the S&P 500 yields just 1.69%.

I’m on the hunt for dividends

In practice, I’d aim to generate a much higher income than that, by targeting stocks at the higher yielding end of the scale. A dozen FTSE 100 stocks currently yield 7% a year, or more, including three I recently bought, mining giant Rio Tinto (7.75%), insurer Legal & General Group (8.27%) and fund manager M&G (9.56%).

First, I need to decide how much income I’d like. There’s no point retiring early then living on a pittance for 30 years, or more, so I’d aim for £37,300 a year. That’s the amount a single person requires to ensure a ‘comfortable’ retirement, according to calculations by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association.

So how big a portfolio do I need to generate that? I’m going to use an assumption called the safe withdrawal rate, which states that if someone takes 4% of their savings each year, their pot will never run dry.

Aiming a little lower

To generate £37,300 I would need £932,500 of total retirement savings. That’s a tall order and, sadly, I’m nowhere near ISA and pension millionaire status. These things take time.

Alternatively, if my FTSE 100 portfolio yielded 7% and I took all my dividends as income, I could generate my passive income target with £532,857. The danger is that the capital value would erode over time, unless stock markets grow healthily. Also, dividends aren’t guaranteed, and can be cut, or scrapped, at any time.

Clearly, there’s a reason why in the UK many people carry on working if they’re well enough to do so, and if I wait until State Pension age things suddenly look a lot more promising.

The new State Pension currently pays a maximum £10,600, so I would only need to generate income of £26,700 to hit that £37,300 target. For that, I would need £667,500 in my portfolio, assuming a 4% withdrawal rate, or £381,429 if I lived off my 7% dividend yield.

Despite the popularity of the Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement, my figures suggest we won’t all achieve our target amount. Yet we could get close and we’d all be better off for giving it a shot. That’s what I’m going to do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much must I invest in UK stocks to take the summer off?

| Dr. James Fox

Fancy taking a break from work for the summer months? Our writer certainly wouldn't say no. But how much would…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Turning a £10k ISA into a second income worth £8k a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his plans for transforming an ISA allowance into a second income to help fund his lifestyle.…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here are the stocks to buy to try and turn £20k into £1,200 of passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details the stocks to buy in order to generate passive income this year. He thinks these safe…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How quickly could I become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines how an investor could become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire and explores how long it…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in dividend stocks to enable me to stop working?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how much money he'd need to invest in dividend stocks to allow him to comfortably stop…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here’s what I’d do to save my retirement

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon had no savings at 50, he'd implement a simple three-step plan involving saving and investing to build…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 per month in these FTSE 100 stocks and hold on tight for a £38,000 passive income

| Stephen Wright

Can buying FTSE 100 stocks turn a £1,000 monthly investment into a portfolio paying £38,000 in passive income? Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to get rich with FTSE 100 stocks

| Alan Oscroft

It's tempting to try to get rich by looking for the latest hot growth shares. But I reckon FTSE 100…

Read more »