Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into lifelong passive income!

How I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into lifelong passive income!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d use a compound returns strategy and the FTSE’s wealth of dividend stocks to generate passive income over the long run.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many Britons invest for passive income. And in the cost-of-living crisis, that passive income could be more important than ever.

Of course, if I had £20,000 — the maximum annual ISA contribution limit — I could invest in stocks and shares now and look to achieve an 8% return in the form of dividends. That’s around £1,600 a year. This is a decent figure, but over time, I’m going to need more — especially if inflation remains elevated.

For me, 8% is pretty much the most I could achieve without compromising the sustainability of the dividend. But with these stocks, many of them financials, I wouldn’t expect too much in the way of share price growth.

So, how could I turn a £20k ISA into a handsome, lifelong passive income? Let’s take a closer look.

Compound returns

First, I’m looking at a strategy to grow my £20k ISA. A compound returns strategy involves reinvesting my dividends and earning interest on my interest. Essentially, it’s very much like a snowball effect.

So, let’s imagine I invest my £20,000 into stocks paying an 8% dividend on average. And instead of taking that dividend every year, I reinvest that money for a period of 10 years. Well, after 10 years, my £20,000 would be worth £44,500.

In fact, the longer I leave it, the more I’d have. The growth is exponential. After 30 years, the figure would be £212,000. That’s a huge amount of growth.

I could also enhance this my investing regularly. If I added just £200 a month and increased my contributions by 5% every year, after 30 years, I’d have £718,000.

However, let’s imagine I’m only reinvesting my returns for 10 years, but I’m going to be contributing £200 a month, and every year I’m going to increase that contribution by 5%. After 10 years, I’d have £88,900.

And, with £88,900 I could realistically look to achieve around £7,100 a year by investing in dividend stocks with 8% yields. That’s a decent return and considerably larger than what I could achieve now.

But of course, I know that my stock picks could underperform so nothing is guaranteed.

Picking stocks

Ok, so looking on the bright side, how do I get there? The strategy sounds great but I need to pick the right stocks. I need to invest in sustainable yields, and as I’ve noted, I think 8% is pretty much the highest I can achieve.

One way to tell if a company has a sustainable dividend yield is by using the dividend coverage ratio (DCR). This metric shows me how many times a company can pay its dividends from its earnings over a year.

A DCR of two and above is generally considered healthy. However, it’s worth noting that companies with lower DCR, but strong cash flows, can have healthy yields.

And what stocks would I pick? Well, there are a handful of companies that I like. Many of which, such as Phoenix Group, Legal & General, and Aviva, I’ve already added to my portfolio. These stocks have an 8.8%, 8.4% and 7.5% yield, respectively.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Phoenix Group Holdings Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 investment funds that could turbocharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three niche investment funds producing market-beating returns for investors, thanks to powerful, long-term trends.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? How I’d aim to build passive income of £436 a week for a comfortable retirement

| James Beard

Having enough passive income to supplement the state pension is the key to a happy retirement. It's possible starting at…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 bargain!  I think investors should buy Barclays shares under 160p

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why FTSE 100 stalwart Barclays represents great value, despite concerns about the health of the global…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Ferrexpo shares have bounced back before – and they look cheap now!

| Christopher Ruane

It’s been a wild few years for the price of Ferrexpo shares. Does their current level offer this writer an…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Direct Line shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Direct Line Group shares after the insurer warned that rising claims will…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into a £10K second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a long-term investing mindset can help build a sizeable second income stream via carefully-selected blue-chip shares.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Another Warren Buffett warning! What should I do?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent comments and Berkshire Hathaway's dumping of billions of dollars…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

I’d target an 8.5% dividend yield with these UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his favourite UK shares that can help him achieve a huge 8.5% dividend yield…

Read more »