Home » Investing Articles » Why now is the time for me to buy gold stocks (and which ones I like)

Why now is the time for me to buy gold stocks (and which ones I like)

Jon Smith notes the recent jump in the gold price and explains why he feels it could go further, along with specific stocks to consider.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In recent months, focus on gold stocks has rapidly increased. Part of this has coincided with the appreciation in the price of the precious metal. It also has something to do with testing all-time high’s and a potential move into unchartered territory, above $2,075 per oz.

Yet investors need to be careful when picking the right mining and commodity stocks to purchase.

All that glisters is gold

Before getting onto stock specifics, let’s run through some reasons why gold could do well going forward.

Gold is seen as a safe haven which performs well during periods of uncertainty. Particularly in the US, chances of a recession are rising. Given the size of the economy, investors across the pond are likely going to continue to increase gold holdings to protect themselves.

As interest rates have been rising, the opportunity cost of buying gold over the past year has been high. Why own gold that pays nothing when you could make 4% on a Cash ISA?

However, it appears that the Bank of England and the US Fed are now reaching the peak interest rates. Therefore, if rates stay flat (or even get cut to help boost growth) over the next year, gold should stand to benefit.

As a risk, if central banks are forced to raise interest rates higher still in the next year, gold could fall.

Finally, from a technical perspective, gold could surge higher if it breaks above the all-time highs. At $2,039, it’s very close to the record price. If it goes past this, a lot of investors are likely going to jump on the bandwagon. This could act to further inflate the price as people rush to buy.

The best ways to express this view

For investors that agree with me that the price of gold could go higher, buying stocks related to the metal makes sense.

However, it doesn’t make sense to simply buy any mining or commodity stock. For example, take Anglo American, one of the largest FTSE 100 mining stocks. In the latest production report, it focused on copper, nickel, platinum and many other elements. But not gold! So the impact on the share price of a move higher in the gold price isn’t going to impact this stock.

Rather, I need to selectively pick stocks. For investors wanting to stick to the FTSE 100, my favourite pick would be Fresnillo. It focuses on silver and gold, with seven mines in operation for gold.

Small-caps can offer more exciting opportunities, but also carry a higher level of risk. For example, Greatland Gold. The business is a mining development and exploration company, with the main site in Western Australia. The returns of striking gold in new projects could help to boost the share price, alongside any moves in the gold price.

I’m considering buying both shortly, given my positive outlook for the precious metal.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d target £200 in monthly extra income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer uses principles from his own investing to explain how he'd target a regular extra income by building a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend stocks: How I’d aim for passive income of £130 a month

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd aim to build a passive income of £130 per month by buying high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Growth Shares

This is the first FTSE 100 stock I’ll buy in the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

I don't know when the next stock market crash will come, but I'm drawing up my shopping list just in…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Could Direct Line be the FTSE 250 comeback kid?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons when considering if he ought to add FTSE 250 insurer Direct Line to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy this cheap UK dividend share?

| Royston Wild

This cheap UK share has slumped in value during the past few months. So is now the time for fans…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming: 3 cheap shares I want to buy before they surge!

| Charlie Carman

Stock market cycles can present excellent opportunities to buy cheap shares. Our writer identifies three stocks he'd buy before the…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Eurasia Mining (EUA) shares 5 years ago, I’d be up thousands of pounds!

| Christopher Ruane

Eurasia Mining shares have collapsed since the start of 2022. But what does the longer-term picture look like? Our writer…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks offer dividends up to 9% right now

| Alan Oscroft

I'm always on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks to buy for long-term passive income. This sector has caught my…

Read more »