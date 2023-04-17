Home » Investing Articles » Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim for decades of passive income

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim for decades of passive income

Many cryptocurrencies have rocketed so far this year. Here’s why I’d still rather invest in FTSE 100 stocks to build rising wealth.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in FTSE 100 stocks isn’t going to make me a millionaire overnight. Just as importantly though, London’s blue-chip index isn’t likely to disappear in a puff of smoke like some cryptocurrencies have.

For me, that makes it an ideal vehicle for building rising passive income over the long term.

My problem with Bitcoin is that it doesn’t produce anything. Sure, I may make money trading it — the digital coin is up 75% this year — but it doesn’t generate any cash flows. Therefore it cannot pay me an income.

As Warren Buffett remarked: “Bitcoin has no unique value at all…You can stare at it all day and no little Bitcoins come out“.

The test of time

I have absolutely no idea which cryptocurrencies (if any) will still be around in a few decades’ time. But I can make some assumptions about the types of businesses that will still be relevant.

For instance, I think it’s safe to assume that people will still be drinking alcohol. Humans invented it in separate locations thousands of years ago — ancient China, the Caucasus, and the pre-Columbian Americas.

Now, we don’t know for certain which types of alcohol will remain popular. Take mead, the ancient drink created by fermenting honey with water, as an example. It was one of the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverages for centuries. Today, however, I don’t see much mead down the drinks aisle in Tesco.

Still, I’m going to stick my neck out and say that gin, rum, vodka, and whisky will remain popular for a good while yet. That leads me to believe that FTSE 100 drinks giant Diageo is likely to stand the test of time.

A quick glance at some of its 200+ brands strengthens my belief.

BRANDORIGIN
Johnnie WalkerScotland, 1820
GuinnessIreland, 1759
Gordon’sEngland, 1769
SmirnoffRussia, 1860
BaileysIreland, 1974

The stock carries a 2.1% yield today. While that’s below the FTSE 100 average, Diageo has been increasing its dividend for over two decades now.

In the short term, the spirits producer could experience a slowdown in sales as the global economy weakens. But long term, I reckon the company has enough pricing power and untapped growth potential to carry on rewarding shareholders for many years.

Rising passive income

No single dividend payment is ever truly guaranteed. But it’s reassuring to me when I consider the recent dividend per share increases of my own top four FTSE 100 stocks.

YearFY2019FY2020FY2021FY2022
BAE Systems 23.2p23.7p25.1p27.0p
Diageo68.6p69.9p72.6p76.2p
Legal & General17.6p17.6p18.5p19.4p
National Grid47.3p48.6p49.2p51.0p

The fact that these payouts kept flowing during the turbulent years of the pandemic is impressive. It reveals the resilience and, I’d argue, importance of each company.

For example, BAE Systems manufactures arms and provides defence capabilities, which is unfortunately very relevant today. And National Grid is a regulated monopoly operating the energy transmission networks in the UK.

Meanwhile, Legal & General manages pensions and assets and provides insurance. The stock carries a massive 7.8% yield right now!

I’d much rather have these FTSE 100 stocks in my portfolio than Bitcoin for the next few decades.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems, Diageo Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Why NOW could be the time to buy these cheap FTSE 250 shares!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 shares could be too cheap to miss. Here's why I'm thinking about adding them to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy cheap Lloyds shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

At the moment, I think Lloyds shares offer one of the best buys on the FTSE 100, despite the short-term…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in my ISA to earn £1,440 a year in passive income!

| James Beard

Seeking opportunities to generate additional passive income, our writer considers two British stocks with above-average yields.

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Up 4,000% in five years, can Enphase Energy stock keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his slide rules over Enphase Energy stock and wonders whether it can continue its spectacular run of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming and I reckon the GSK share price is ready to rocket

| Harvey Jones

The GSK share price has been edging up in recent days, but I think it will really go on a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which should I buy for passive income?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with top dividend shares to help investors like me make passive income. But which of…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The THG share price just jumped 40%. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The THG share price just surged. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s behind the massive jump in the online shopping company’s…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think these ultra-cheap shares in the healthcare and video games sectors could supercharge the returns I make in my…

Read more »