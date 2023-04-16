Home » Investing Articles » Could investing £500 a month in the stock market make me rich?

Could investing £500 a month in the stock market make me rich?

The stock market has created vast wealth over long periods. But could it still deliver life-changing returns if I invest £500 a month?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

People naturally have different definitions of what it is to be rich. A person with vast wealth may view a million pounds made in the stock market as chump change. Meanwhile, someone with a seven-figure account could be seen as very well-off.

Like many things in life, I suppose it’s a matter of perspective.

However, nobody can deny that over long periods of time the stock market has been a wealth-generating machine.

The 50-year figures for the S&P 500, for example, speak for themselves:

  • It gained value in 40 of the past 50 years
  • $1,000 invested in the index in 1972 would be worth around $47,000 today
  • 19 of the last 50 years have returned 20% or more
  • There have been losses of 20% or more in only three years

Of course, this is the long-term trajectory. It’s a different story day to day, with all the market headlines and noise. It’s very easy to lose sight of the bigger picture.

Could I become a millionaire from £500 a month?

Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.

Warren Buffett

Long term, the S&P 500 has delivered an average annualised return of around 10% (with dividends reinvested). While that level of return isn’t guaranteed moving forward, it does show why the index is so popular with investors.

With an average 10% annual return, it would take me 29 years investing £500 a month to reach a million pounds. And that’s starting from scratch.

Of course, the stock market is highly inconsistent from one year to the next. That means results can deviate significantly from the average.

Plus, the S&P 500 is obviously denominated in US dollars, so there would be currency swings (and inflation) for UK investors that aren’t factored in here.

Nevertheless, it’s amazing to think that I could go nothing to a million pounds in 29 years by investing in stocks.

No wonder Albert Einstein is thought to have called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world!

Could I beat the market average?

We’ve seen the average stock market return over time. But what are the chances of me outperforming it?

Well, between 1965 and 2022, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway achieved an annualised return of 19.8% (about double the market average).

But the Oracle of Omaha is one of the world’s greatest investors, so it’s unrealistic for me to replicate that.

Still, I think it’s worth highlighting the top-performing US stocks over the last decade (as of April 2023):

Stock10-year total return
Nvidia+8,833%
Tesla+6,304%
Plug Power+5,477%
Horizon Therapeutics+4,263%
Advanced Micro Devices +3,691%

Tesla and Nvidia have hardly been ‘secret’ stocks over the last 10 years.

So it was perfectly possible for any investor to have bought and held shares such as these. And had they done that, they would have likely crushed the average market return.

Rome wasn’t built in a day

No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.

Warren Buffett

The necessary ingredients for building long-term wealth in the stock market are patience, consistency, and the appropriate long-term mindset. A tree takes time to grow, and so does wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares a FTSE 100 bargain?

| Royston Wild

Value trap, or brilliant FTSE bargain? Royston Wild considers whether Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is now too cheap to ignore.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy shares like billionaire Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is not buying gold. But he is buying shares, using some key investment principles from legendary investor Warren…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Profits, dividend, growth! Is this the penny stock for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some attractions and downsides of adding a well-known UK penny stock to his portfolio after it announced…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could I retire rich by drip feeding money into FTSE 100 shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks regularly spending money on a selection of FTSE 100 shares could him grow long-term…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d dip my toe in the stock market with £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would make his first moves in the stock market on a limited budget, if he…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares offer 7%+ yields! Which one to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has held both of these FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio at some point this year. So why…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers why Tesco shares have been flat over the past year -- and whether it might make sense…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps to building a £5,000 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the five-step approach he'd take to building a long-term passive income stream of £5,000 annually.

Read more »