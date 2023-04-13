Home » Investing Articles » BAE Systems shares at record highs! Should I buy in before it’s too late?

BAE Systems shares at record highs! Should I buy in before it’s too late?

The rise and rise of BAE Systems shares has made shareholders a lot of money. Should I pick up a few shares myself before it’s too late?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I wish I had owned a few BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) shares in the last 12 months.

After all, the aerospace and defence firm was the FTSE 100’s biggest riser in 2022. Following that, the company hit a record high last week as the share price nudged over the £10 mark. 

Looking further back, shareholders who bought in during the 1990s have enjoyed a 3,000% return. 

At today’s price, is it still worth it for me to pick up some shares? Or am I too late to see the best returns? 

The jump above £10

The recent jump in the share price for the Farnborough-based firm came after two announcements, both related to the modern F-35 fighter plane. 

They were a £147m deal with the Ministry of Defence, and a $491m deal with the aeroplane’s US designer, Lockheed Martin.

A steady supply of work is what I’d hope to see for a defence company. And BAE’s order book is now up to £58bn and counting. And these contracts predate the Ukraine war.

It’s too early to see orders yet from that conflict with Russia. But the British company’s CEO, Charles Woodburn, expects more strong growth “as governments replenish stocks, recapitalise equipment and support allies”.  

On that note, talks have already begun with Slovakia and Czech Republic. Nothing has been announced so far, but I might see better share price growth if I bought in before the good news is confirmed.

A stable customer base

Another plus for BAE Systems is that its customers are governments. The need for countries to protect their borders and citizens should ensure a stable income for the company long into the future.

In fact, global defence spending hit a high of $2trn in 2021 which is further good news for the British arms company, if not for the world in general.

A 2.7% dividend

The defence firm pays a good dividend, too. It’s around 2.7% for the year, as things stand. Also, the firm has paid out to its shareholders every year since 2007.

A weighty and consistent payout makes me feel safer about investing. I’d probably see a decent return on my BAE shares even if I was too late to get the best of the gains.

Am I too late?

The biggest risk I see here is nothing to do with the business. It’s to do with the valuation. 

Recent share price rises have made BAE stock look potentially overvalued. It now trades at around 19 times earnings, which looks expensive compared to the FTSE 100 average of 14. 

If I had £1,000

Let’s say I had a spare £1,000 right now, would I invest it into BAE Systems?

Between a full order book, rising global spending on defence, a stable customer base, and a decent dividend, the shares do seem like a no-brainer buy. Even at their record high.

The caveat here is that I’m ignoring the ethical aspect of investing in a company that makes weapons. BAE is excluded from most ESG portfolios – ones that are ethically minded – for this reason.

I don’t own any stocks like this, so it feels like a hurdle to get over. One that I’m not sure I’m willing to, at present.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lockheed Martin. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Persimmon stock: a once-in-a-decade chance to pick up cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Over a decade ago, Persimmon stock hit a low point before recovering to give its shareholders superb gains. Here's why…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

As food prices soar, I’m looking at FTSE 100 supermarket stocks   

| Mark Tovey

Sainsbury’s trounced Tesco’s in one little-discussed cost control measure last year. So should I buy the FTSE 100 supermarket chain…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After falling 25% in five years, Lloyds shares cost less than 50p. Am I buying?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled to make headway for years but the dividend keeps on rising with more likely to come.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d invest £5 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,797 a year

| Harvey Jones

Having no retirement savings at 40 isn't the end of the world. There's still time to build a decent passive…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Growth Shares

This sleeping FTSE pandemic stock could be about to awaken!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why this FTSE stock has fallen out of the limelight recently, but could be one to watch…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

2 growth stocks on my radar at 52-week lows right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers a contrarian view on buying two FTSE growth stocks despite both having hit fresh 52-week lows during…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Tesco shares to generate £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares offer a generous dividend yield and would slot nicely into my portfolio. The supermarket faces challenges though.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

National Grid shares yield 4.4%. Are they worth buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the investment case for National Grid shares. Is the dividend-paying utility company worth investing in today?

Read more »