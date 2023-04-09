Home » Investing Articles » Is the stock market the best place to earn passive income?

Is the stock market the best place to earn passive income?

Is investing in shares the best way to earn passive income? Stephen Wright looks at the risks and rewards of buying dividend stocks.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Suppose I had a choice between: (i) £1,000 cash, (ii) £34.50 per year in passive income for 10 years followed by £1,000, or (iii) an unspecified return for an unspecified time. Which would I choose?

Investing in the stock market involves taking the third option. If I preferred £1,000 in cash, I probably wouldn’t invest in anything and if I thought the second option was best, I’d invest in bonds.

Stock market investing

Investing in the stock market involves buying shares in businesses. Some of those distribute the money they make to their shareholders in the form of dividends, or share buybacks.

The trouble is, there’s no way of knowing with certainty how much money a company will make. That’s why the amount an investor will make in passive income by owning stocks is unspecified.

There’s also no way of knowing how long the company will keep paying dividends for, or what the share price will be 10 years from now. Future share prices are arguably even harder to predict than dividends.

It’s therefore difficult to choose the unspecified return over the £34.50 (what I’d get from a 10-year UK government bond at today’s prices). So why would anyone looking for passive income invest in stocks?

Risk and uncertainty

The main reason is because I don’t think the future is completely uncertain. It’s impossible to be 100% sure about what the return on a stock will be, but it’s possible to know something.

For example, take Rightmove. I own this stock in my portfolio because I think I know enough about the company to be confident its shares will be a better investment over the next 10 years than a bond.

I have this view because I know certain things about the business. I know how it generates cash, what its costs are, how much debt it has, and what makes it difficult for competitors to disrupt. 

None of this guarantees that investing in Rightmove shares will turn out better than a bond. Investing in shares is always risky, but I think there’s reason to believe buying the stock is a good idea. 

How to invest in shares

When I invest in the stock market, it’s really important to stick to companies I can understand. Otherwise, I’m buying something with an unspecified return that might be better or worse than a bond.

As an example, I don’t have a good idea about how to estimate the prospects for pharmaceutical drugs. As such, I’m not buying shares in AstraZeneca or GSK at today’s prices. 

I wouldn’t rule out doing so in the future – something might happen that means these stocks are obviously good investments. But I don’t think I’m in a position to judge this accurately enough right now.

Passive income in the stock market is never guaranteed. But there are sometimes opportunities for investors like me to spot better returns than bonds are offering. And this is the time to buy stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Rightmove Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to lose money in the stock market, according to Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Want to lose money investing in stocks? If so, Warren Buffett has some advice. For the best chance of making…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Could FTSE 100 banks supercharge a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Bank stocks are much cheaper than they were a month ago. Could they deliver superior returns to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Dividend Shares

2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares! Here’s why I’d buy them this April

| Royston Wild

I've been searching the FTSE 350 for the best dividend shares to purchase for long-term passive income. Here are two…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 6.6%! 2 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

These two dividend stocks offer yields far north of the market average. Here's why I'd buy them to make long-term…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is washed-up rubbish, right? Wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The UK's FTSE 100 has been a poor cousin of the US S&P 500 for many years. But while some…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares for dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares seems to offer a winning blend of growth, value and income. But is the recovering FTSE 100 engineer…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£9,271! Why early bird Stocks and Shares ISA investors are ‘wiser’

| Royston Wild

Investing earlier in a Stocks and Shares ISA can make a big difference to an investor's long-term wealth. And these…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using this Warren Buffett tactic as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Using one technique from legendary investor Warren Buffett, our writer hopes to improve his long-term performance in the stock market.

Read more »