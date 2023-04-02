Home » Investing Articles » Can I become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire investing £10 a day?

Can I become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire investing £10 a day?

Our writer asks whether it’s possible for him to ever become a millionaire with his Stocks and Shares ISA by investing just a tenner a day.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are thought to be around 2,000 Stocks and Shares ISAs with a seven-figure balance in the UK today. I find that figure impressive.

But how long would it take me to become part of that cohort?

Well, an investor starting from scratch today could expect to reach that magical milestone in 21 years if they consistently maxed out their £20,000 yearly allowance.

That’s assuming they mirrored the returns of the FTSE 100, which has provided an annualised total return of around 8% since inception in 1984. Total return are capital gains from share price appreciation as well as income from dividends.

But what if I only have £10 a day to invest rather than £20,000 a year? How long would it take me to become an ISA millionaire then? Let’s find out.

Crunching the numbers

An exercise like this requires working with averages. So, let’s assume I start with £6,757. That’s the average amount that a British adult had saved in 2020, according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

Now, let’s add my £10 a day into the stock market, which equates to £3,650 a year. Earning a market-average annualised return of 8% a year, it would take me 38 years to become an ISA millionaire.

Obviously, a million pounds in 38 years won’t buy me what it can today (due to inflation). But it does demonstrate the power of compounding.

I should point out that the historical returns of these indexes don’t guarantee future returns. They could be less, and will never be predictable one year to the next.

Moreover, investing £10 a day wouldn’t be realistic if my investment platform charges me trading fees. But I could instead invest my accumulated funds every quarter or semi-annually. That way I could justify the transactional costs associated with buying shares.

Personally, I invest monthly with whatever spare cash I have.

Extra percentage points?

From 1965 to 2022, Berkshire Hathaway shares generated a compound annual return of 19.8% a year. That’s exactly double the 9.9% return (including reinvested dividends) of the S&P 500.

I think it’s safe to assume that I won’t be beating those returns. After all, Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time.

But the good news is I don’t have to match those types of returns to reach my target. As even the Oracle of Omaha himself has acknowledged:

Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with the 130 IQ. Once you have ordinary intelligence, what you need is the temperament to control the urges that get other people into trouble in investing.

Warren Buffett

Looking at the S&P 500’s annualised return, I can see that it’s slightly higher than the FTSE 100 average.

Therefore, investing in both indexes could give me a chance to capture this extra upside. This could boost my average annualised return to 9%.

An extra 1% a year may not sound much, but it’d actually shave three years off the time it would otherwise take to reach a million pounds.

Finally, I could also invest in individual stocks. While more risky and time-consuming, they have the potential to outperform the wider market, if I chose the right investments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 much-loved FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them in April?

| Royston Wild

These blue-chip dividend stocks are hugely popular with UK share investors. So should I buy them this month to boost…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

After breaking 150p, are Rolls-Royce shares still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares after the British engineering giant pushed through 150p for the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A rare chance to build wealth with value stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why the recent stock market correction may provide investors with an unusual opportunity to grow wealth…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look a HSBC shares after the recent stock market correction. The banking giant is…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in NatWest shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in NatWest shares one year ago would have been a shrewd one. The…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

UK shares: has avoiding a recession triggered a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Could news of Britain avoiding a recession be an opportunity to buy some of the worst-performing UK shares? Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy before the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top stocks to buy after the recent stock market correction that saw several…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Value hunting after the stock market correction! 3 huge opportunities

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three stocks that are trading at discounts following the stock market correction. He believes this is…

Read more »