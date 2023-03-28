Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Is buying Apple stock a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get rich?

Is buying Apple stock a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get rich?

Apple stock has been a favourite for years due to its large and consistent gains. But could buying its shares today still make me rich?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has been one of the best stocks to own for monumental gains over the years — and Warren Buffett would be glad to second that. So, can the blue-chip share still replicate its former success and give me the opportunity to grow my wealth exponentially for years to come?

Fruitful returns

With a return of almost 900%, Apple’s 10-year return easily trumps the S&P 500 by a huge margin. Hence, it’s no surprise to see Berkshire Hathaway having Apple stock as its biggest holding.

It’s no coincidence why either. The Cupertino-based company is renowned for many strong traits. These include a deep economic moat, strong pricing power, high margins, and good management — all of which have resulted in high returns on assets (27%), equity (54%), and capital employed (156%).

Making blockbuster moves

Nonetheless, this hasn’t stopped bears from expressing their concerns over Apple’s potential growth in the future. The company’s most recent earnings show that growth is starting to taper off, with critics pointing towards supply chain issues and a lack of innovation in its recent products.

All of these are valid concerns. Even so, it should go without saying that Apple stock still has plenty of potential to increase in value.

For one, services revenues are expected to continue growing despite the recent slump. This will be the tech giant’s most attractive source of income given its high margins (66%). And with over 2bn active devices and growing, recurring revenue should pick up when the economy improves.

Apple Services Revenue.
Data source: Apple

Another huge catalyst for Apple stock would be its investments in entertainment. The group plans to invest $1bn into producing box office movies, and may even purchase streaming rights for the Premier League.

What’s more, it’s got an array of next-generational products that are waiting to be unveiled. These could be the next catalyst for a revenue explosion. Such products include its long-awaited VR headset, a foldable phone, and even an improved Apple Watch with non-intrusive diabetic tracking capabilities.

What’s next for Apple stock?

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Apple stock is already up 25% this year. For that reason, I think the shares will float around its current levels until macroeconomic conditions start to improve. Nevertheless, the conglomerate still has plenty of bright, long-term prospects.

As dominant Apple is, it’s easy to forget that it only commands 24% of the smartphone market. This means that there’s still plenty of room for it to continue capturing market share. As such, Apple remains a great investment in my books and certainly has the potential to grow my wealth massively.

Its balance sheet may look poor with debt running above cash levels. However, the corporation’s strong free cash flow gives management the leeway to take on debt without too much worry.

Apple Financials.
Data source: Apple

That said, Apple stock isn’t cheap, as its valuation multiples are currently above the industry and index average. After all, Warren Buffett is known for buying the stock when it trades at 20 times earnings, and sells part of his stake when it reaches above 25.

MetricsAppleIndustry average
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio26.315.1
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio25.733.4
Data source: Google Finance

Brokers like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan may have ‘buy’ ratings for the share, but given its average target price of $168, there isn’t much room for growth in the short term. Therefore, I’ll be holding onto my positions for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Value Shares

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to make big money from penny stocks

| Alan Oscroft

Penny stocks are very popular with investors, especially when markets are down. I think there's cash to be made, but…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Value alert: Legal & General shares trade at just 6.3x earnings!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's buying Legal & General shares, looking at their absurdly low valuation and very attractive…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Should I load up my ISA with penny shares?

| Christopher Ruane

As our writer considers how to allocate his ISA, he revisits his investing strategy and explains the role he sees…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 slides

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a couple of cheap shares that he'd invest in as the FTSE 100 index turns negative this…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Manchester United shares undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Manchester United shares after the owning Glazer family received new and improved…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This stock could be one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock trades on a P/E ratio of around 12 and has a yield of 5%. At current…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Are Yalla shares hugely undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should consider Yalla shares with the company’s enterprise value sitting at just two times…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Dividend Shares

8% yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend?

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares are about to go ex-dividend. With that in mind, should I buy the housebuilder's stock for its…

Read more »