Home » Investing Articles » UK bank shares still look cheap after SVB and Credit Suisse fallout

UK bank shares still look cheap after SVB and Credit Suisse fallout

UK bank shares are still trading lower after the SVB and Credit Suisse failures, but they are stronger than in 2007 and for me look like a bargain.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK bank shares are still trading substantially lower than they were before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and then Credit Suisse. Shares in the ‘big four’ UK banks – Barclays (LSE: BARC), HSBC (LSE: HSBA), Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY), and NatWest (LSE: NWG) – are down around 13%, 11%, 8%, and 8%, respectively, on where they stood on 10 March. This was the date when news of the SVB failure first emerged.

This news conjured up images for FTSE 100 investors of the collapse of Northern Rock bank in 2007 and the onset of the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). Market jitteriness worsened with the subsequent failure of Credit Suisse.

Balance sheets are stronger than in 2007

However, for me, significantly more risk premium being priced into the shares of the UK’s big four banks is overdone. They are all in a much stronger position now than they were at the beginning of the GFC.

After 2007, the Bank of England (BoE) pressured banks to have more high-quality liquid assets in their balance sheets. This strength was enhanced by higher core equity (‘CET1’) capital ratio requirements of well over a benchmark of 10%. In 2022, Lloyds’ CET1 was 17.1%, NatWest’s and HSBC’s was 14.2%, and Barclays’ was 13.9%.

UK banks are regularly stress tested

The resilience of the UK banks to potential financial crises is also regularly stress-tested by the BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority. Also after 2007, all the major UK banks’ riskier trading activities were further siloed away from their retail activities.

This prudence was seen in the relevant capital ratios in the big four banks’ 2022 results. It was also evident in the significant pre-emptive adjustments for a possible deterioration in operating environments in 2023.

Of the UK-centric banks, Lloyds led the way with a £1.51bn impairment charge for 2022. NatWest’s was £337m. Barclays’ impairment charge of £1.22bn followed a separate £1.597bn in litigation costs from its over-issuance of bonds in the US. HSBC recorded $3.6bn for its expected credit losses and credit impairment charge for 2022.

High dividend pay-outs and buybacks planned

Each of the banks maintained a high level of dividend pay-outs last year and have other shareholder incentives planned. Lloyds announced an increase in its 2022 full-year dividend to 2.4 pence per share, an increase of 20% over 2021. It is also planning a £2bn share buyback.

NatWest announced a final dividend of 10 pence per share in its 2022 results. It also promised another share buyback programme of up to £800m in the first half of 2023.

Barclays paid an annual dividend of 7.25 pence per share – in line with forecasts.

HSBC paid a final dividend of 32 cents per share in 2022, up from 25 cents in 2021. It is also considering the payment of a special dividend of 21 cents per share. This is subject to the sale of its banking business in Canada. A decision on this is expected in late 2023, with payment following in early 2024.

The risk for all these banks is a dramatic turn for the worse in the global banking sector. However, with the safeguards now in place in the UK and other major banking centres, I think this extremely unlikely.

I have held Lloyds’ shares for many months and added to my holding recently. This gives me good exposure to this sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Value Shares

Which UK shares are good value right now?

| Stephen Wright

With interest rates rising, are bonds a good investment? Stephen Wright thinks there’s better value in shares in a FTSE…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Sainsbury’s shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| John Choong

Sainsbury's is one of the FTSE's few supermarket shares. So, how much would I have if I’d bought its stock…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Inflation hits 10.4%! Here’s how I’m using passive income to fight back

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why high inflation is a problem for him but how he can use passive income from stocks…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 92p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

This penny stock has an affluent customer base and a focus on luxury. Our writer outlines why he thinks it…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

£1,600 annual dividend income from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out the approach he would take if he wanted to try and generate sizeable ongoing dividend income…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock is above $100 again. I’d still buy!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane already owns Alphabet stock. It has been moving up over the past couple of weeks -- but he…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Does the Barclays share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Barclays share price was recovering quite nicely. But scares from the US have sent it tumbling again. I think…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares before the stock market snaps back!

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 has tumbled more than 5% in four weeks as fears mount. Here's why I'd start buying cheap…

Read more »