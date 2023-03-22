Home » Investing Articles » 5 top value shares to buy in a stock market crash?

5 top value shares to buy in a stock market crash?

Watching the FTSE falling can give us sleepless nights. But I also see some attractive value shares for long-term investors.

Alan Oscroft
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is down nearly 7% since breaking 8,000 points in February. Will we face a full stock market crash just like we did in 2020? Well, I think the latest fall throws up some tempting value shares.

Today, I’m looking at five on the UK stock market that I rate as buys right now. If the market should go into crash mode, I think they’ll get even cheaper. So what’s my criteria?

Valuations

I want fundamental valuations below the market average, and below each stock’s long-term trend. On that, I’m mainly talking about price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and dividend yield.

Both look a lot better when share prices are low. So here are five on my ‘to buy’ watchlist.

CompanyRecent
price		12-month
change		5-year
change		Fcast
P/E		Dividend
yield
M&G184p-13%-18%*1111%
ITV83p+0.3%-43%12.56.2%
International Distributions Services230p-38%-57%n/a3.3%
Direct Line Insurance Group147p-47%-61%8.45.5%
Marks and Spencer154p-5.8%-40%9.43.0%
(* since demerger from Prudential in 2019)

Rethinking

I’m changing my mind on a couple of these. For years, I haven’t seen Marks & Spencer as a good value buy. So why now? And would I be mad to buy a retail stock when inflation is so high?

Analysts increasingly seem to think M&S has made it through the hard times. We could be in for a tough 2023, sure, but forecasters have earnings growth getting back on track in the next couple of years.

And after two years of no dividends, they suggest the return of a nicely progressive yield too. I haven’t decided on M&S yet, but the signs are there.

Renamed

I’m also turning bullish on International Distributions Services, even though I hate the name. In my mind, it will always be Royal Mail.

We saw a stunning share price recovery in 2020 and 2021. But then it crashed right back down again. This is another one where the City folks expect strong earnings and dividend growth in the next few years.

If they’re right, we could be looking at a 2024 P/E of only eight, with a 5.5% dividend yield.

A lot depends on whether the company is really past its industrial relations problems. And I’m cautiously optimistic there. This one is definitely creeping onto my radar.

Financial stocks

Two of my picks are in financial sectors, though these stocks have given investors some serious pain over the past decade. They possibly face the most short-term risk now.

Investment manager M&G was always going to suffer in a stock market slump. But its valuation puts it on my ‘to buy’ list now. I think it could be one of the best stock market crash buys around.

Direct Line slashed its 2022 dividend after a very hard year. But after a share price decline, the yield still looks attractive. And forecasts show it’s coming back strong.

All of these dividends are at risk. But I reckon investors really could bag some tasty long-term gains from them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

