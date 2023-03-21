Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Ocado shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in Ocado shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Falling Ocado shares have left many shareholders in the red. Our writer explores the reasons for the decline and the outlook for this grocery stock.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a miserable year for investors in Ocado (LSE:OCDO) shares. In fact, the online grocery business has the unfortunate accolade of being the worst performing FTSE 100 stock on a 12-month basis.

So, just how bad have the returns been and why? And, is there any chance the share price will recover?

Here’s my take.

Rotten return

The Ocado share price has been in a consistent downtrend ever since peaking in early 2021. Over the past year, the shares have collapsed 62% from £10.97 each to £4.19 today.

If I had had £1,000 to invest in the company a year ago, I could have bought 91 shares, leaving me £1.73 as spare change. Today, my shareholding would have shrunk in value to £381.29. That’s a disastrous return.

Not only have Ocado shares significantly underperformed the FTSE 100 index (if I’d invested in a tracker fund over the past 12 months, I’d have made a positive return), but the company doesn’t pay dividends.

In essence, I’d have no passive income to soften the blow, and my investment would be worth over £600 less than it was just a year ago.

Reasons for the decline

Ocado has a recent history of delivering poor financial results. The company’s pre-tax loss of £501m for 2022 was disappointing. It’s a huge £324m increase on the group’s 2021 loss.

What’s more EBITDA turned negative to the tune of £74m — the first time it has done so in at least five years.

This slump was largely driven by weak trading conditions for the group’s retail arm. The cost-of-living crisis was undoubtedly a factor. So too were falling online shopping volumes after an artificial increase during the pandemic.

Concerningly, net debt now stands at £577m and the group is cutting back on capital expenditure. In the context of these worrying numbers, perhaps it’s unsurprising the Ocado share price has taken a beating as investors lose patience.

A brighter future?

But, is it all bad news for the company?

Expansion is one silver lining. The group doubled its number of operations, with 12 new global sites, including nine additional customer fulfilment centres. It has the Asia-Pacific region in its crosshairs for 2023, with new centres planned in Japan and Australia.

Indeed, Ocado’s International Solutions division delivered impressive 122% revenue growth last year to reach £148m, which offset some of the heavy retail losses.

There’s also no denying the quality of Ocado’s offering. Its end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions are highly scalable and should have huge potential, if execution is successful.

Should I buy Ocado shares?

However, I’m worried the business is failing to realise its potential. The pace of new sign-ups is slow and I think the company squandered a golden opportunity during the pandemic — a period in which its business model never looked more attractive.

Moreover, competition in the sector is increasingly cutthroat. The growing presence of German discount brands like Lidl and Aldi means it could be a long and difficult road to profitability for Ocado.

Ocado shares have growth potential, but I fear I’ll have to wait too long for an attractive return on my investment. Recent financial results raise significant concerns for me, so I’d rather invest elsewhere at present.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares, 1 reason to sell

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have doubled in the space of six months. Here's why there now appears more reasons to buy this…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips on how to invest in banks

| John Choong

As one of the greatest investors to have ever lived, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to invest in bank…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| James J. McCombie

I think these two growth stocks in industry leading positions have the potential to reward patient investors over the next…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains much lower than it was at the start of March. So should I snap it…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are rallying! 3 cheap dividend shares I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are still on sale following the recent financial market meltdown. Here are several on my shopping…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

As HSBC shares slide, should I jump in and buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some pros and cons of adding HSBC shares to his portfolio. Will he decide to take the…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Dividend Shares

How to earn passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Passive income can come from dividends or share buybacks. Stephen Wright explains why a Stocks and Shares ISA can help…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Start earning passive income with just £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Building lifelong passive income from the stock market takes time, but it can be done with a little spare change…

Read more »